Narayan Rane places himself behind BJP

DH News Service, Mumbai, Oct 3 2017, 2:32 IST

Narayan Rane, who floated the new outfit Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha, has placed himself firmly behind the BJP, as he came out in all praises for Prime Minister Modi’s bullet train project.



The veteran politician took on the Thackeray cousins, Sena chief Uddhav and MNS leader Raj, rebutting their criticism of the bullet train project.



Rane had his political tutelage under late Balasaheb Thackeray and is familiar with the rank and file of both the Shiv Sena and MNS.



He is also acquainted with the Congress’ style of politics as he spent close to 12 years in the grand old party.



Despite forming his own outfit and staying silent about his future course of action, Rane said he stands for all-round development.



The veteran leader quit the Congress on September 21 and resigned from the state’s Legislative Council. His exit led to several issues.



“If he wants to join the BJP-Sena government, there would be a severe backlash from the Shiv Sena,” pointed out a veteran political analyst.



“He should also get elected to the House within six months of his swearing-in. As of now, no election is scheduled for the Council, except for the seat vacated by Rane himself.



Elections for the seat will be declared in due course of time,” the analyst added. Should Rane put up himself as a candidate for the vacant Council seat, he cannot expect the Congress or the Sena to support him, the analyst added. The NCP did not make its stand clear on the emerging development.



Rane had claimed that he has the support of several corporators. At a time when the BJP and Sena are separated by a very thin margin in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, a few corporators joining the MSP would shift the balance of power in the city body.



The Congress, by virtue of having a couple of more seats than the NCP, is the main Opposition in the state Assembly.



“If Rane’s son Nitesh Rane quits as an MLA, the Congress and NCP would be equal and if his close aide Kalidas Kolambkar, too, steps down, the NCP would be one up and they would claim the post of Leader of the Opposition,” political observers said.



The BJP has 122 members in the 288-strong state Assembly, followed by the Shiv Sena with 63, the Congress 42 and NCP 41.



A number of smaller parties are also represented in the Assembly. The MNS has one representative, Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has three, All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen two, Peasants and Workers Party three, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha one, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh one, CPM one, Samajwadi Party one and others/independents seven.