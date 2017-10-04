Press Esc to close
Wednesday 04 October 2017
News updated at 2:51 AM IST
You are here: Home » National » Jawan, three militants killed as fidayeen storm BSF camp

Jawan, three militants killed as fidayeen storm BSF camp

DH News Service, Srinagar, Oct 4 2017, 2:51 IST

Such attacks to continue as long as Pakistan is our neighbour: IGP Kashmir

The attack took place at 4.00 am and exchange of firing was going on between the militants and security forces, they said. PTI Photo

In a pre-dawn strike, fidayeen (suicide) militants attacked a Border Security Force (BSF) camp near the Srinagar International Airport.

The attack led to a fierce gunfight in which three attackers and a paramilitary trooper were killed and three others injured.

Sources said three to four heavily-armed fidayeen, believed to be foreign mercenaries, stormed 182 BSF headquarters at Humhama, located outside the main gate of the airport at around 4.15 am. The militants positioned themselves inside barracks of the BSF and heavy exchange of gunfire ensued between the two sides. Residents of the area said that they heard dozens of loud explosions which rattled entire Humhama and its adjoining neighbourhoods.

After forcing their way into the area, the militants resorted to indiscriminate firing and threw grenades in which three BSF troopers were injured, police said. In the retaliatory action, three militants have been killed so far. “One more militant is believed to be currently holed up inside a building, and an operation is underway,” a police official said.

“Helicopters are hovering over the area and intermittent firing are going on. The area has been cordoned off,” he said, adding Special Forces have been called in.

Sources said the camp was targeted to inflict heavy casualties on security forces as it is situated in a high security area and close to the airport.
