Militants attack BSF camp in Srinagar; 3 jawans injured

Press Trust of India, Srinagar, Oct 3 2017, 8:15 IST

The attack took place at 4.00 am and exchange of firing was going on between the militants and security forces, they said. ANI Photo

Militants today carried out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on a BSF camp located near Srinagar International airport leaving three jawans injured, police said.



A body suspected to be that of a militant was found. The identity is yet to ascertained, Director General of Police SP Vaid said.



"Three personnel have been injured. Firing is ongoing," according to BSF officials.



The attack took place at 4.00 am and exchange of firing was going on between the militants and security forces, they said.



The terrorists are holed up inside the building campus of the 182nd Battalion camp, BSF officials said.



Airport operations have been suspended as the security forces were fighting militants who had breached into the 182 battalion headquarters of BSF located in Gogoland, police said.



This battalion is entrusted with the security of runway of the Srinagar airport.



Adjacent to the camp is the old Srinagar airfield which is been run by the Indian Air Force.



The area also houses training centres of the BSF and CRPF.