3 city youth run over by train while taking selfie
The incident happened near Bidadi’s Manchanayakanahalli, Wonder La gate where the trio is said to be on track and trying to take a selfie with the moving train.
It is reported that the trio are hailed from Bengaluru and the bodies have been mangled beyond recognition. Bidadi police have rushed to the spot and further investigation is on.
More details awaited