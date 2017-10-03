3 city youth run over by train while taking selfie

DH Web Desk, Bengaluru, Oct 3 2017, 11:07 IST

Selfie craze has proved costly for three youth, who have been run over by the moving train.



The incident happened near Bidadi’s Manchanayakanahalli, Wonder La gate where the trio is said to be on track and trying to take a selfie with the moving train.



It is reported that the trio are hailed from Bengaluru and the bodies have been mangled beyond recognition. Bidadi police have rushed to the spot and further investigation is on.



More details awaited

