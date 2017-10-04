Train runs over 3 students lost in taking selfies

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 4 2017, 2:40 IST

The incident happened near Bidadi's Manchanayakanahalli, Wonder La gate where the trio is said to be on track and trying to take a selfie with the moving train. DH Photo

Selfies have once again proved fatal. Three students of National College, Basavanagudi, were run over by a train near Wonder La railway gate on Tuesday.



The victims are Rohith (18), a resident of Hulimavu, Prabhu Anand (18) from Koramangala and Pratheek Raikar (20) from BSK 2nd stage.



The II PU students were going to Wonder La to celebrate Prabhu’s birthday. Initially, four of them, including the three victims, decided to visit Wonder La. Their parents, however, were against it. But they did not pay heed to their requests.



Rohit, Prabhu and Pratheek decided to wait for their friend who was late. They parked the bikes near a stall and went near the railway track.



But there are conflicting versions of the accident. Rohith’s relative Andani said that the victims were standing on the track and clicking selfies when the train hit them.