Press Esc to close
Tuesday 03 October 2017
News updated at 1:03 PM IST
  SC to examine whether Kerala HC can annul marriage      CBI gives fresh dates to Lalu, Tejashwi      President Kovind embarks on first overseas visit      Cloud burst sinks Hyderabad, 7 died in related incidents      3 city youth run over by train while taking selfie      Eiffel Tower goes dark for Las Vegas victims      Rocker Tom Petty dead at 66: family      Without evidence, Islamic State claims Las Vegas shooting      Fidayeen storm BSF camp near Srinagar Airport      Jaishankar in Bhutan amid reports of fresh build-up by Chinese PLA near Doklam      President Kovind appoints a commission for sub-categorisation of OBCs      AAP begins poll campaign in Gujarat with a roadshow in Ahmedabad      JNU VC appoints a junior faculty as dean of the school of social sciences      Punjab rape accused minister on the run surrenders      Raj govt formulates 11 member committee to waive off crop loan upto Rs 50,000      CBI officer, probing Srijan scam, seeks arrest warrant for netas; shuffled      Rahul cannot see development as he is wearing 'Italian spectacles': Amit Shah      After Cong flak, admin says yes to Rahul's Amethi tour      Sasikala did not apply for parole, say prison officials      Monarch Airlines collapses leaving 110,000 stranded abroad      Join army, get good food and rum: Athawale      Sikh man becomes first minority politician to lead major party in Canada      Gandhi's 148 birth anniversary commemorated in China      Shastri anniversary: Delhi Chief Secy asked to 'explain' absence at Vijay Ghat      Clean India dream can be a reality: Modi      Of India's 33.69 lakh gun licences, 12.77 lakh in UP: MHA      58 killed at Las Vegas concert in deadliest US shooting      Sharif's indictment in graft cases postponed      PM pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shashtri      Five militants killed as army foils infiltration bids along LoC      Nehra makes comeback, Ashwin, Jadeja ignored      Armyman asked to prove citizenship      Communal violence in UP      CBSE constitutes a panel to frame comprehensive school safety guidelines      Fresh floods hit Assam, 78K people affected      Swaraj announces Rs one lakh reward to help identify the parents of Geeta      India, China ceremonial BPM; Did not take place on Oct 1      Opposition in J&K react over Bhagwat's constitutional amendment remark      India wrap it up in style      Green nod to Karnataka's Rs 1,561-cr Harohalli industrial park      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67    
You are here: Home » National » President Kovind embarks on first overseas visit

President Kovind embarks on first overseas visit

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 3 2017, 12:15 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI file photo

President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI file photo

President Ram Nath Kovind today embarked on a four-day visit to Djibouti and Ethiopia, his first trip abroad since taking office.

During his visit to the two African nations, the president is expected to sign agreements on the institutionalisation of foreign office consultation and greater economic cooperation with Ethiopia, Neena Malhotra, Joint Secretary (East and Southern Africa) in the Ministry of External Affairs had said earlier.

Press Secretary to the President Ashok Malik has said that Djibouti is an important Indian Ocean partner country with whom India's bilateral trade stands at USD 284 million in 2016-17.

"The president is looking forward to the visit. He recognises that the Africa and Indian Ocean region are central to Indian foreign policy. That is why this region was chosen as his first foreign visit," Malik said.

India has extended a line of credit of USD 49 million to Djibouti, mainly for constructing a cement plant. It is a strategically located country just off the Gulf of Aden.

Kovind's visit will be the first by an Indian president to Ethiopia after 45 years. The last visit was by President V V Giri in 1972.

India's bilateral trade with Ethiopia in 2016 was nearly USD 1 billion. The country is among the top three foreign investors in Ethiopia with an approved investment of 4 billion dollars.

In both the countries, the president will also interact with the members of the Indian community.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Drinking...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Drinking...

President Ram Nath Kovind being presented a memento...

President Ram Nath Kovind being presented a memento...

Children paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi...

Children paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi...

Social activist Anna Hazare paying tribute to Mahatma...

Social activist Anna Hazare paying tribute to Mahatma...

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at Juhu beach...

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at Juhu beach...

A wounded person is walked in on a wheelbarrow as Las Vegas...

A wounded person is walked in on a wheelbarrow as Las Vegas...

Crews clean up the scene where a cube van ran into pedestrians and later...

Crews clean up the scene where a cube van ran into pedestrians and later...

Seattle Sounders' Tony Alfaro, left, and Philadelphia...

Seattle Sounders' Tony Alfaro, left, and Philadelphia...

Rafael Nadal of Spain listens a question from a reporter during a news...

Rafael Nadal of Spain listens a question from a reporter during a news...

Cricket in burqa. A woman cricketer in Baramulla...

Cricket in burqa. A woman cricketer in Baramulla...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.