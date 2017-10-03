Headmaster held for raping student with promise to marry

Press Trust of India, Koraput (Odisha), Oct 3 2017, 14:47 IST

The headmaster of a state government run school in Koraput district was arrested allegedly for raping a 14-year-old girl student promising to marry her, the police said today.



The 42-year-old married man was arrested yesterday following a complaint lodged by the girl's father.



The headmaster of the residential school in Nandapur block confessed during interrogation that he started a sexual relation with the girl in April with a promise to marry her, Inspector In-Charge of Padwa police station, Kailash Chandra Sethy, said.



However, the victim claimed that the headmaster first established physical relationship with her in January, Sethy said.



Koraput Collector Anupam Saha said the headmaster was suspended on the basis of on preliminary inquiry.



A thorough probe into the episode was also ordered.



Around 500 students from class I to X study in the school managed by the state's scheduled caste and scheduled tribe development department.