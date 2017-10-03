Press Esc to close
Tuesday 03 October 2017
Shah announces 'padyatra' against CPI(M) violence in all state capitals

Press Trust of India, Kannur, Oct 3 2017, 14:53 IST
Shah accused the CPI(M) and Kerala CM of being directly responsible for all political murders in the state. PTI file photo.

BJP chief Amit Shah today announced a two-week 'padyatra', against the CPI(M) targeting his party's workers, in all state capitals from tomorrow.

Addressing a rally in the CPI(M) bastion, also the hometown of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Shah said Vijayan was responsible for the violence in the state. BJP workers were victims of "political murders", he added.

Shah is here to launch a fortnight-long march, called Jan Raksha Yatra, by the party in the state to protest alleged political violence by the Left party.

He said his party would use democratic means to fight Left rule in the state.

"CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan are directly responsible for all political murders in Kerala," he alleged.

As many as 120 BJP workers, 84 in Kannur alone, have been killed in the state since 2001. Fourteen people were killed in Kannur since the CPI(M) came to power last year, the BJP had said yesterday.
