Classes resume at BHU amid tight security arrangements

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Oct 3 2017, 16:31 IST

Ten days after violence on the BHU campus following police lathi charge on the girls, who were protesting rising incidents of eve teasing on the campus, prompting the closure of the varsity, classes resumed at BHU on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements.



Varsity officials said that security had been beefed up in and around the women's hostels and also around various departments on the campus.



Officials said that CCTV cameras were being installed on the varsity campus and women guards were deployed at the women's hostels.



Violence had flared up in the campus last month after police lathi charged a group of girls, who were protesting rising incidents of eve-teasing on the campus and demanding better security arrangements.



A preliminary probe held the varsity administration responsible for the violence and criticised its handling of the situation. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, however, claimed that ''anti-social'' elements were behind the violence.



The BHU vice-chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi had on Monday proceeded on ''indefinite leave''.