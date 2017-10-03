BSP leader shot dead outside Allahabad univ hostel, supporters torch bus

Press Trust of India, Allahabad, Oct 3 2017, 16:57 IST

Angry relatives and people set ablaze a UP Roadways bus during a protest against the murder of BSP leader Rajesh Yadav, in Allahabad on Tuesday. Yadav was shot dead at the Allahabad University's Tara Chandra Hostel on Monday night. PTI Photo

BSP leader Rajesh Yadav was shot dead outside an Allahabad University hostel, prompting an angry reaction from his supporters who torched a bus, the police said today.



Yadav, along with his friend Mukul Singh, had gone to meet someone outside the Allahabad University's Tara Chand hostel when the incident took place early this morning, they said.

Yadav was BSP's candidate from Gyanpur in the last UP state elections.



"It was around 2.30 AM (early morning) when Yadav had an altercation with someone outside the hostel and he was attacked. The bullet hit his stomach," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vineet Jaiswal said.



Jaiswal said the 40-year-old BSP leader succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.



Yadav's body was then sent for post-mortem, he said. An FIR has been lodged after the victim's wife filed a complaint in which Singh has been named as an accused, the police said.



Jaiswal said a case has also been registered against other unidentified persons.

Angry BSP supporters gathered at Indian Press chowk after hearing about Yadav's death and torched a roadways bus, they said.