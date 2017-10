Vijay Mallya arrested in London: TV Reports

DH Web Desk, Bengaluru, Oct 3 2017, 17:26 IST

In picture: Vijay Mallya. DH Photo.

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya has been arrested in London in a money laundering case according to television reports.



The 61-year-old businessman was previously out on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on behalf of the Indian authorities in April.



This is breaking news. More details are awaited.