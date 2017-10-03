Violence in Allahabad after BSP leader's murder

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Oct 3 2017, 18:54 IST

Scores of people were injured and several vehicles were torched as violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad town, about 200 kilometres from here, after a senior BSP leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Tuesday.



According to the police sources here, BSP leader Rajesh Yadav, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly poll against mafia don-turned-politician Vijay Mishra, was sprayed with bullets inside Tarachand Hostel in the town early in the morning.



Sources said that Yadav was accompanied by his friend Mukul Singh, who was a doctor by profession and owned a nursing home in the town when the incident occurred.



Sources said that Mukul took Yadav to his nursing home after he was shot at but the latter succumbed to his injuries on the way. Police said that Mukul was absconding after the incident.



Police said that the supporters of Yadav later indulged in heavy stone pelting and also torched around a dozen vehicles near Indian Press Crossing in the city.



A few policemen and media personnel were also injured in the stone pelting, sources said adding that the mob targeted the scribes and damaged their camera and other equipment.



Tension prevailed in the town and security personnel in strength had been deployed to maintain law and order, police officials said in Allahabad.



Police said that electoral rivalry might be behind the incident. A case was registered and investigation was on, they added.



BSP leaders here sharply condemned the killing of Yadav and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. They also threatened to launch a statewide agitation if the police failed to arrest the perpetrators.



''The law and order situation in the state has gone from bad to worse...this government has failed to ensure the safety of the people,'' said a senior BSP leader here.