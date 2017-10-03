Press Esc to close
Tuesday 03 October 2017
News updated at 8:39 PM IST
  Pak FM terms Modi as 'terrorist', BJP hits back      SC questions annulment of inter-faith marriage      Govt cuts excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2/litre      Nitish, who coined Sangh-mukt Bharat, to share dais with Mohan Bhagwat      India to beat China as fastest-growing Asian petro product market      We have identified Gauri Lankesh's killers: Karnataka minister      India's crackdown on Muslim-run leather units dents exports, hits jobs      India's infrastructure output grows 4.9 pct y/y in August: govt      Police arrest 5 after homemade bomb found in Paris      Violence in Allahabad after BSP leader's murder      BJP corporator from Vadodara tied to a tree, thrashed over demolition of a slum      Putin calls for better US ties as he meets new envoy      Pawar slams Modi govt over 'unprepared' note ban, GST roll-out      Disqualified Sharif re-elected head of Pakistan's ruling PML-N      Vijay Mallya granted bail after arrested in London      Ola gets $2 bn funding from SoftBank, Tencent and others      RCom dips 9% as Aircel merger collapse; loses Rs 523cr in mcap      Akhilesh all set to be re-elected SP national president at party convention      SC seeks doc, asks Centre, Rohingya not to make emotional plea      UP govt extends deadline for madrassas to register on website      PM takes dig at Virbhadra, asks Himachalis to throw out govt on bail      Classes resume at BHU amid tight security arrangements      Want my statue to be placed between Presley and MJ:Asha Bhosle      US trio wins physics Nobel for detection of waves from black hole collisions      Chemical found around star deals blow to search for aliens    
You are here: Home » Business » India to beat China as fastest-growing Asian petro product market

India to beat China as fastest-growing Asian petro product market

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 3 2017, 19:51 IST
Moody's said the outlook for the Asian oil refining and marketing sector is stable, with the EBITDA of rated companies growing a modest 5 per cent through 2018. File photo

Moody's said the outlook for the Asian oil refining and marketing sector is stable, with the EBITDA of rated companies growing a modest 5 per cent through 2018. File photo

India will surpass China as the fastest-growing petroleum product market in Asia with fuel consumption rising 6 per cent in 2018, Moody's Investors Service said today citing EIA data.

As economic activity in China dials back, Moody's said it expects its refined product demand growth will moderate to 2.5 -3 per cent in 2017-18, compared with compounded annual growth rate of 5 per cent in 2012-16.

"Nonetheless, in absolute terms, the EIA says China will account for 48% of Asias R&M sectors demand growth in 2018. In comparison, India will surpass China as the fastest-growing product market in Asia with petroleum consumption growing 6 per cent in 2018," it said.

Moody's said the outlook for the Asian oil refining and marketing sector is stable, with the EBITDA of rated companies growing a modest 5 per cent through 2018.

"Driven by China's and India's appetite for petroleum products and continued capacity rationalisation, we believe refining margins will remain firm, thereby supporting the growth in earnings," says Rachel Chua, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

It expected the average Asian refining margins to be largely in line with the average of USD 6.2 per barrel for the last three years, but better than USD 5.1 per barrel in 2016.

"The recent forced closure of about a quarter of US refining capacity has created an undersupply situation, causing fuel prices -- including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel -- to surge. Nonetheless, we expect the recent spike in crack spreads and refining margins to temper and normalise as the supply crunch eases gradually," Chua said.

In its report, "Refining and marketing -- Asia, Outlook stable on modest EBITDA growth and firm refining margins", Moody's said it expects the fundamental business conditions in the sector to continue over the next 12-18 months and have been stable since October 2014, when Moody's initiated its outlook opinion.

Supply and demand will vary by country, but for the region as a whole, Moody's estimates that Asia's incremental growth in demand for fuel of around 0.7 million barrels per day (bpd) will outpace net refining capacity additions of 0.4 -0.5 million bpd over the next 12-18 months.

At the same time, the bulk of the incremental growth in refining capacity will come from China and Vietnam.

"Still, with demand growth surpassing capacity additions over the last five years, Asia is likely to remain a net importer of refined petroleum products over at least the next three years," it said.
Asian refiners, it said, continue to be exposed to the economic slowdown in China, industry cyclicality and geopolitical risks, despite our stable outlook.

"We could change our outlook to negative if net refining capacity additions and increasing refinery output in Asia materially outpace growth in demand, such that our projected EBITDA for the industry declines by more than 10 per cent; or if demand from China and India contracts; or if geopolitical developments materially alter operating conditions," it said.

Moody's said it would consider a positive outlook if regional demand overwhelms capacity additions such that refining margins exceed USD 8 per barrel on a sustained basis, leading to raising the EBITDA-growth forecast above 10 per cent.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

Singer Katy Perry performs at Madison Square Garden during her 'Witness: The Tour' tour in...

Singer Katy Perry performs at Madison Square Garden during her 'Witness: The Tour' tour in...

Trinamool Congress MP & film actress Moon Moon Sen with other film actresses taking part in...

Trinamool Congress MP & film actress Moon Moon Sen with other film actresses taking part in...

A view of statute of official mascot of FIFA under 17 world cup Football 2017 which is placed...

A view of statute of official mascot of FIFA under 17 world cup Football 2017 which is placed...

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (L) poses with her wax-statue during its unveiling, in...

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (L) poses with her wax-statue during its unveiling, in...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in...

Actor Anupam Kher with actress Soundarya Sharma during promotion of their...

Actor Anupam Kher with actress Soundarya Sharma during promotion of their...

Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar during launch of the special edition Vespa Red in association...

Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar during launch of the special edition Vespa Red in association...

Earthen lamps being readied for the upcoming Diwali festival at Patuapara in...

Earthen lamps being readied for the upcoming Diwali festival at Patuapara in...

A Rajasthani artist showing his long moustache to entertain tourists during the season's...

A Rajasthani artist showing his long moustache to entertain tourists during the season's...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.