Press Esc to close
Tuesday 03 October 2017
News updated at 8:39 PM IST
  Pak FM terms Modi as 'terrorist', BJP hits back      SC questions annulment of inter-faith marriage      Govt cuts excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2/litre      Nitish, who coined Sangh-mukt Bharat, to share dais with Mohan Bhagwat      India to beat China as fastest-growing Asian petro product market      We have identified Gauri Lankesh's killers: Karnataka minister      India's crackdown on Muslim-run leather units dents exports, hits jobs      India's infrastructure output grows 4.9 pct y/y in August: govt      Police arrest 5 after homemade bomb found in Paris      Violence in Allahabad after BSP leader's murder      BJP corporator from Vadodara tied to a tree, thrashed over demolition of a slum      Putin calls for better US ties as he meets new envoy      Pawar slams Modi govt over 'unprepared' note ban, GST roll-out      Disqualified Sharif re-elected head of Pakistan's ruling PML-N      Vijay Mallya granted bail after arrested in London      Ola gets $2 bn funding from SoftBank, Tencent and others      RCom dips 9% as Aircel merger collapse; loses Rs 523cr in mcap      Akhilesh all set to be re-elected SP national president at party convention      SC seeks doc, asks Centre, Rohingya not to make emotional plea      UP govt extends deadline for madrassas to register on website      PM takes dig at Virbhadra, asks Himachalis to throw out govt on bail      Classes resume at BHU amid tight security arrangements      Want my statue to be placed between Presley and MJ:Asha Bhosle      US trio wins physics Nobel for detection of waves from black hole collisions      Chemical found around star deals blow to search for aliens    
You are here: Home » Business » Govt cuts excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2/litre

Govt cuts excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2/litre

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 3 2017, 20:03 IST
On petrol, the government currently levies excise duties totalling Rs 21.48 per litre while that on diesel is Rs 17.33 per litre. PTI File photo.

On petrol, the government currently levies excise duties totalling Rs 21.48 per litre while that on diesel is Rs 17.33 per litre. PTI File photo.

Bowing to public pressure, the government today cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre to moderate the relentless rise in fuel prices witnessed for the last three months.

"Govt of India has reduced Basic Excise Duty rate on petrol and diesel [both branded and unbranded] by Rs 2 per litre w.e.f. 4th October,2017," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by the amount of duty cut with effect from tomorrow.
Petrol currently costs Rs 70.88 per litre in Delhi while a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 59.14, the highest ever.

On petrol, the government currently levies excise duties totalling Rs 21.48 per litre while that on diesel is Rs 17.33 per litre.

The government, which had raised duties three years back to take away gains arising from plummeting global oil prices, has been criticised for not cutting excise duty despite a sustained rise in fuel prices since early July.

Petrol price has jumped by Rs 7.8 per litre since July 4, while diesel rates have touched an all-time high after rates went up by Rs 5.7.

"This (excise duty cut) has been done to cushion the impact of rising international prices of crude petroleum oil and petrol and diesel on their retail sale prices," it said in another tweet.

The duty reduction will lead to a Rs 13,000 crore loss of revenue to the government during the remaining period of the fiscal.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

Singer Katy Perry performs at Madison Square Garden during her 'Witness: The Tour' tour in...

Singer Katy Perry performs at Madison Square Garden during her 'Witness: The Tour' tour in...

Trinamool Congress MP & film actress Moon Moon Sen with other film actresses taking part in...

Trinamool Congress MP & film actress Moon Moon Sen with other film actresses taking part in...

A view of statute of official mascot of FIFA under 17 world cup Football 2017 which is placed...

A view of statute of official mascot of FIFA under 17 world cup Football 2017 which is placed...

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (L) poses with her wax-statue during its unveiling, in...

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (L) poses with her wax-statue during its unveiling, in...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in...

Actor Anupam Kher with actress Soundarya Sharma during promotion of their...

Actor Anupam Kher with actress Soundarya Sharma during promotion of their...

Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar during launch of the special edition Vespa Red in association...

Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar during launch of the special edition Vespa Red in association...

Earthen lamps being readied for the upcoming Diwali festival at Patuapara in...

Earthen lamps being readied for the upcoming Diwali festival at Patuapara in...

A Rajasthani artist showing his long moustache to entertain tourists during the season's...

A Rajasthani artist showing his long moustache to entertain tourists during the season's...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.