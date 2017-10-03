About 15 lakh untrained teachers register for D EI ED course

Press Esc to close
Tuesday 03 October 2017
News updated at 10:12 PM IST
  BHU students demand closure of all cases against 14 students      Top generals to receive briefing on Doklam issue at Army Commanders Conference      Rise in extreme rainfall events due to an unusual behaviour of the Arabian Sea      Pak FM terms Modi as 'terrorist', BJP hits back      SC questions annulment of inter-faith marriage      Govt cuts excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2/litre      Nitish, who coined Sangh-mukt Bharat, to share dais with Mohan Bhagwat      India to beat China as fastest-growing Asian petro product market      We have identified Gauri Lankesh's killers: Karnataka minister      India's crackdown on Muslim-run leather units dents exports, hits jobs      India's infrastructure output grows 4.9 pct y/y in August: govt      Police arrest 5 after homemade bomb found in Paris      Violence in Allahabad after BSP leader's murder      BJP corporator from Vadodara tied to a tree, thrashed over demolition of a slum      Putin calls for better US ties as he meets new envoy      Pawar slams Modi govt over 'unprepared' note ban, GST roll-out      Disqualified Sharif re-elected head of Pakistan's ruling PML-N      Vijay Mallya granted bail after arrested in London      Ola gets $2 bn funding from SoftBank, Tencent and others      RCom dips 9% as Aircel merger collapse; loses Rs 523cr in mcap      Akhilesh all set to be re-elected SP national president at party convention      No abdication of jurisdiction when concerns are of safety of women, children: SC      UP govt extends deadline for madrassas to register on website      PM takes dig at Virbhadra, asks Himachalis to throw out govt on bail      Classes resume at BHU amid tight security arrangements      Want my statue to be placed between Presley and MJ:Asha Bhosle      US trio wins physics Nobel for detection of waves from black hole collisions      Chemical found around star deals blow to search for aliens      Honeypreet arrested by Haryana Police from Punjab    
You are here: Home » National » About 15 lakh untrained teachers register for D EI ED course

About 15 lakh untrained teachers register for D EI ED course

Prakash Kumar, NEW DELHI, DH News Service Oct 3 2017, 21:45 IST
About 15 lakh untrained teachers have registered with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to pursue an online diploma course in elementary education to become eligible for the teaching job by March 2019. File photo

About 15 lakh untrained teachers have registered with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to pursue an online diploma course in elementary education to become eligible for the teaching job by March 2019. File photo

About 15 lakh untrained teachers have registered with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to pursue an online diploma course in elementary education to become eligible for the teaching job by March 2019.

The enrollment data shared by the Central Government on Tuesday revealed that more than 75 percent of the total untrained teachers in the country are deployed in the private schools. A total of 3.53 lakh untrained teachers of government schools have registered for the course while the rest of the teachers have come from the private schools.

Bihar has the highest number of untrained teachers (2.85 lakh) registered for the course, followed by Uttar Pradesh (1.95 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (1.91 lakh and Gujarat (1.71 lakh). A total of 4,603 untrained teachers have applied for the NIOS course from Karnataka.

This came after Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off an 18-month long D EI ED (Diploma in Elementary Education) course. “With the registration of (about) 15 lakh untrained teachers for the NIOS course, we have made a tremendous world record,” Javadekar told reporters.

The online course has been designed by the NIOS to provide in-service training and a diploma to untrained teachers on completion of the programme as they would become ineligible for the teaching and lose their jobs if they do not acquire the qualification by March 31, 2019. Under the Right to Education Act, all teachers must have a D EI ED to teach in elementary schools.

As lakhs of teachers remained untrained tillMarch, 31 2015 and become ineligible for the teaching job under the RTE Act, the Centre recently brought an amendment to the law and fixed March 31, 2019, as the deadline for the untrained teachers to acquire a minimum qualification.

“They may have been hopeful of getting extension after extension in past. But, let me make it very clear that this is (Narendra) Modi government and there will be no further extension of this training programme after 31st March 2019. This is the last chance,” Javadekar said.

The Ministry announced NIOS' in-service programme for these untrained teachers earlier in July. Registration for the programme closed on September 30.

The course will be conducted by the NIOS online at 'Swayam'—a massively open and online course platform as well as at Swayam Prabha education channels. The self-study materials will be made available to the teachers in 10 languages including Kannada, English, Marathi, Telugu and English.

Out of nearly 15 lakh untrained teachers who have registered for the course, admission of about 12.79 teachers have been confirmed by the NIOS. The confirmation of admission in case of the rest of the teachers is pending either for the payment of registration fee or verification of their identity by their respective school principals.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

Singer Katy Perry performs at Madison Square Garden during her 'Witness: The Tour' tour in...

Singer Katy Perry performs at Madison Square Garden during her 'Witness: The Tour' tour in...

Trinamool Congress MP & film actress Moon Moon Sen with other film actresses taking part in...

Trinamool Congress MP & film actress Moon Moon Sen with other film actresses taking part in...

A view of statute of official mascot of FIFA under 17 world cup Football 2017 which is placed...

A view of statute of official mascot of FIFA under 17 world cup Football 2017 which is placed...

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (L) poses with her wax-statue during its unveiling, in...

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (L) poses with her wax-statue during its unveiling, in...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in...

Actor Anupam Kher with actress Soundarya Sharma during promotion of their...

Actor Anupam Kher with actress Soundarya Sharma during promotion of their...

Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar during launch of the special edition Vespa Red in association...

Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar during launch of the special edition Vespa Red in association...

Earthen lamps being readied for the upcoming Diwali festival at Patuapara in...

Earthen lamps being readied for the upcoming Diwali festival at Patuapara in...

A Rajasthani artist showing his long moustache to entertain tourists during the season's...

A Rajasthani artist showing his long moustache to entertain tourists during the season's...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.