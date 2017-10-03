Top generals to receive briefing on Doklam issue at Army Commanders Conference

Kalyan Ray, DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 3 2017, 21:51 IST

The Commanders of Indian Army are expected to be briefed on the troop buildup in the Sikkim sector in the wake of the Doklam crisis at the Army commanders conference beginning here on October 9.



The week-long conference, sources said, would be having sessions in which presentation on the Doklam crisis and follow-up action would be given to the heads of the seven Army commands and the principal staff officers at the Army headquarters.



There may also be discussions on the long-term military options if the troop build-up needs to be continued for a prolonged period.



China's People's Liberation Army personnel had come to Doklam Plateau – a disputed territory in Bhutan – on June 16 and started building a road, ignoring the protests by Royal Bhutan Army soldiers. The Indian Army personnel from nearby Doka La post in Sikkim had intervened two days later, leading to the stand-off that continued for 72 days.



In August, Indian Army increased its troop presence along the entire Line of Actual Control in the eastern sector. Later it also moved tanks and other equipment near the northern border.



Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Bhutan Foreign Minister Damcho Dorjee and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, amidst reports of the troop buildup, sources said.



Though China withdrew its troops from Doklam Plateau on August 28 to end the military stand-off, both New Delhi and Thimphu are keeping a close eye on the PLA's move to deploy more troops in the vicinity and repeated intrusions into the territory claimed by Bhutan. The issue, sources said, was discussed in the meetings that Jaishankar had Bhutanese officials.



The Army commanders conference has nearly 30 other agenda points including slow pace of modernisation, non-availability of small arms to the infantry troops and discrepancy in the salary following the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.



Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat would address the Army commanders conference.





