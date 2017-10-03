Press Esc to close
Tuesday 03 October 2017
BHU students demand closure of all cases against 14 students

Prakash Kumar, NEW DELHI, DH News Service Oct 3 2017, 21:56 IST
The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students have demanded: “immediate closure” of all cases lodged against the varsity students in Varanasi after a massive police crackdown in the campus recently.

Issuing a statement here on Tuesday, they have also demanded to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the university vice-chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi who went on “an indefinite leave,” citing personal reasons on Monday.

The students sought the Central Government to have a “re-look” at all the appointments made by Tripathi during his tenure.

“The Government must also ensure that the appointment of a new vice chancellor for the BHU is based on merit and not on (a candidate's) affiliation with the organisations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS),” they sought.

More than 14 students have been “targeted” by the Uttar Pradesh police and served notices under various FIRs that has charged the students with various Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) which are both cognizable and non-bailable.

“These FIRs are motivated to crush all voices of dissent,” the BHU students said. They also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence on the issue

“The students condemned the inaction and insensitive behaviour of the Prime Minister of India, who is also the Member of Parliament from Banaras and the Ministry of Human Resource Development,” they said.

