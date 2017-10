DH Web Desk, Bengaluru, Oct 3 2017, 22:39 IST

Geethavishnu has surrendered to the Police in Chamrajnagar. Vishnu was the prime suspect in a car accident on September 28th. Geethavishnu, grandson of businessman-cum-politician Audikeshavulu, had escaped from the ICU of Mallya Hospital on September 29.



Vishnu to undergo blood and urine test tomorrow followed by which he will be presented before court.



He was arrested on Thursday after his luxury car collided with a Maruti Omni at South End Circle, injuring six, including three children.