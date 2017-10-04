Geetavishnu surrenders

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 4 2017, 2:49 IST

Audikeshavulu's grandson Geethavishnu. File Photo

Elusive Geethavishnu, grandson of the late businessman and politician D K Audikeshavalu, surrendered to the police here on Tuesday night.



The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Chamarajpet received an anonymous call from a coin booth and the male voice gave them details of Geethavishnu’s whereabouts.



Thereafter, the fugitive surrendered himself to the police at the CCB office. The police are interrogating him and he will be produced before a magistrate on Wednesday morning.



Senior police officers suspect that Geethavishnu had surrendered as the hearing of his anticipatory bail application was postponed to October 5 (Thursday), which happens to be a state government holiday.



The 27-year-old youth was on the run after escaping from his family-owned Mallya Hospital here on September 27. He was involved in a road accident, which left six people injured, including three children. The police had also recovered 110 gm marijuana from his high-end Benz car soon after the accident at Southend Circle in Jayanagar on September 26.



Later, the police let him go home and get admitted to the hospital, from where he escaped with the help of his brother-in-law, Dr Rajesh Naidu, and sister, Dr Chaitanya.



The police arrested Dr Naidu, while issuing a lookout notice to nab suspect Geethavishnu. City police commissioner T Sunil Kumar had handed over the case to CCB and also formed four teams to arrest the fugitive.