Andher nagari, chaupat raja: Rahul jeers at UP CM, his govt

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 3 2017, 22:48 IST

A day before his visit to Amethi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the reported omission of Taj Mahal from the state's booklet on tourism.



Gandhi invoked famous Hindi writer Bhartendu Harishchandra to describe the Uttar Pradesh government and Adityanath as "andhernagari, chaupat raja". The proverb roughly translates to "unjust regime of a mindless king".



Rahul tweeted in Hindi: "Sooraj ko deepak na dikhane se uski chamak nahi ghat-ti. Aise hi raj ke liye Bhartendu ne likha tha andher nagari, chaupat raja."



"The brightness of the sun would not reduce if it is not shown a lamp. It is for such a government Bhartendu had written 'andhernagari, chaupat raja".



According to media reports, the UP government's booklet on tourism, released last week, had no mention of Taj Mahal.



The Amethi district administration had earlier asked Gandhi to defer his visit, saying most of the police force would be deployed to maintain law and order in view of the Durga Puja, Dusshera and Moharram festivals till October 5.





