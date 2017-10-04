BSF trooper's family to get compensation

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 4 2017, 2:13 IST

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the family of the BSF man who was killed in the militant attack on BSF camp will get Rs 1 crore financial compensation.



In the operation, one Assistant Sub Inspector Brij Kishore Yadav (50) was killed while three others were injured. He had joined the BSF in 1987. A resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, he is survived by his wife, a 23-year-old daughter and a 22-year-old son.



Singh said that the government is one with the family of the deceased in their hour of grief. He also expressed satisfaction over successfully killing the three terrorists who were involved in the attack on the camp located near Srinagar.



Singh has spoken to the director generals of BSF and CRPF following the suicide attack near the Srinagar airport. "It was a good operation that they (BSF and CRPF) have conducted," he told reporters.