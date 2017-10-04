Deadly pothole kills couple in city

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 4 2017, 2:46 IST

A deadly pothole on BGS flyover on the busy Mysuru Road claimed the lives of an elderly couple early on Tuesday morning and left their six-year-old granddaughter injured.



The accident occurred around 1.30 am when Anthony Joseph (55), riding a Honda Activa bike with his wife and granddaughter on pillion, veered to the right to avoid a gaping pothole. He lost control over the bike in front of Nalanda theatre and all three fell to the ground.



A Tamil Nadu Road Transport Corporation bus right behind Joseph’s two-wheeler, ran over him and his wife Sagai Mary (52), killing them on the spot.



Their grandchild Akuila Sherin, who fell to one side, survived with minor injuries, said Shivakumar T P, DCP Traffic (West). The couple were residents of Jagajeevanram Nagar. Passersby shifted all the three to Victoria Hospital. Anthony and Sagai were declared brought dead, while Akuila was discharged after treatment.



The couple were returning from St Martha’s Hospital after getting their granddaughter treated for high fever. Police said Akuila was Joseph’s daughter’s child and stayed close to their house.



Around 11.30 pm on Monday, Joseph’s daughter complained that Akuila was running high fever. Joseph and Sagai reached their daughter’s house and took the child to hospital, police said.



Police arrested the bus driver following a complaint filed by Joseph’s son Ignisious Deepak. The driver has been booked for negligent driving under sections 304A of IPC and 337 and 279 of Motor Vehicles Act.



Two more motorists fell down after hitting the same killer pothole later in the day when the traffic police were inspecting the accident spot.