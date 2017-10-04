Press Esc to close
Wednesday 04 October 2017
News updated at 2:50 PM IST
  BJP govt not providing supportive environment for growth: PC      Pak rakes up Kashmir issue at UN, India calls it 'lonely voice from wilderness'      Pak executes 3 hardcore militants convicted by military courts      Cut in oil price shows govt's priority to common man: Shah      Las Vegas high-rise shooting scenario a security nightmare      PDS scam worth Rs 600 crore unearthed in Uttarakhand      Attempt to murder case: Ahmedabad blasts suspect gets 10-yr imprisonment      DMK moves HC for contempt against SEC, others      Skoda unveils new SUV Kodiaq      Skoda unveils new SUV Kodiaq      Petrol price down Rs 2.5 a litre, diesel by Rs 2.25      No scope for political violence in democracy: Yogi Adityanath in Kerala      After Jaishankar, acting US envoy to India visits Thimphu      Film producers decide not to release Tamil movies from Friday      Satya Pal Malik sworn in as Bihar Governor      India to top global remittances chart with USD 66 billion in 2017: WB      Rise of India is opening new opportunities: Prez Kovind      ISI runs its own foreign policy; has connections with terror groups: US      Aadhar to help catch money launderers, fake bank a/c: Prasad      Andher nagari, chaupat raja: Rahul jeers at UP CM, his govt      BHU students demand closure of all cases against 14 students      Top generals to receive briefing on Doklam issue at Army Commanders Conference      Rise in extreme rainfall events due to an unusual behaviour of the Arabian Sea      Pak FM terms Modi as 'terrorist', BJP hits back      SC questions annulment of inter-faith marriage      Excise duty on petrol, diesel cut by Rs 2 a litre      Nitish, who coined Sangh-mukt Bharat, to share dais with Mohan Bhagwat      India to beat China as fastest-growing Asian petro product market      We have identified Gauri Lankesh's killers: Karnataka minister      India's crackdown on Muslim-run leather units dents exports, hits jobs      India's infrastructure output grows 4.9 pct y/y in August: govt      Police arrest 5 after homemade bomb found in Paris      Violence in Allahabad after BSP leader's murder      BJP corporator from Vadodara tied to a tree, thrashed over demolition of a slum      Putin calls for better US ties as he meets new envoy      Pawar slams Modi govt over 'unprepared' note ban, GST roll-out      Disqualified Sharif re-elected head of Pakistan's ruling PML-N      Mallya extradition: India may seek clubbing of two cases      Ola gets $2 bn funding from SoftBank, Tencent and others      RCom dips 9% as Aircel merger collapse; loses Rs 523cr in mcap      Akhilesh all set to be re-elected SP national president at party convention      No abdication of jurisdiction when concerns are of safety of women, children: SC      UP govt extends deadline for madrassas to register on website      PM takes dig at Virbhadra, asks Himachalis to throw out govt on bail      Classes resume at BHU amid tight security arrangements      Want my statue to be placed between Presley and MJ:Asha Bhosle      US trio wins physics Nobel for detection of waves from black hole collisions      Chemical found around star deals blow to search for aliens      Honeypreet arrested by Haryana Police from Punjab    
You are here: Home » National » After Jaishankar, acting US envoy to India visits Thimphu

After Jaishankar, acting US envoy to India visits Thimphu

Anirban Bhaumik, New Delhi, DH News Service, Oct 4 2017, 13:02 IST

MaryKay L Carlson is significant amid the reports of fresh incursions by Chinese Army into Bhutan

MaryKay L Carlson called on Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Wednesday. Image courtesy: Twitter/ PM Bhutan

MaryKay L Carlson called on Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Wednesday. Image courtesy: Twitter/ PM Bhutan

The acting US envoy to India, MaryKay L Carlson, is on a visit to Thimphu, amid reports about fresh incursions by Chinese People’s Liberation Army into Bhutan.

Carlson’s tour to Thimphu comes close on the heels of visit of S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary of India, to the capital of tiny Himalayan Kingdom, which transitioned from an absolute monarchy to a parliamentary constitutional monarchy in 2008.

She called on Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Wednesday. Since Washington does not have any diplomatic mission in Thimphu, the American Embassy in New Delhi manages US relations with Bhutan.

The back-to-back visits of Foreign Secretary of India and US ambassador to India to Thimphu came at a time when reports indicated that Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers had made at least three incursions into territory claimed by Bhutan along its disputed border with China. The reports about fresh incursions by the Chinese PLA into Bhutan came a month after India and China ended a 72-day-long military face-off at Doklam Plateau in western region of the Himalayan Kingdom.

Though the stand-off ended with both withdrawing troops from Doklam Plateau on August 28, the Chinese PLA purportedly deployed additional troops in its forward posts near India-China-Bhutan tri-junction boundary point. Both New Delhi and Thimphu are worried over reports of fresh build-up by Chinese PLA in the area as well as incursions into territory claimed by Bhutan.

The issue was discussed when Jaishankar met Tobgay and Bhutanese Foreign Minister Damcho Dorjee in Thimphu on Tuesday, sources told the DH.

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, also granted an audience to Foreign Secretary of India.

Jaishankar is likely to return to New Delhi on Wednesday.

Carlson’s visit to Thimphu amid reports of fresh build-up by Chinese PLA and incursions into Bhutan is significant. Washington had tacitly indicated its support for New Delhi during India-China military stand-off in Doklam Plateau.

When China’s rhetoric against India had escalated tension between the two neighbours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received a call from American President Donald Trump on August 15.

Trump had greeted Modi on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of independence of India. Sending out a message to increasingly aggressive China, Trump and Modi had resolved to work together to “enhance peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region”. They had also agreed to set up a new mechanism for bilateral dialogue, involving the Defence and External Affairs Ministers of India and their US counterparts.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

Singer Katy Perry performs at Madison Square Garden during her 'Witness: The Tour' tour in...

Singer Katy Perry performs at Madison Square Garden during her 'Witness: The Tour' tour in...

Trinamool Congress MP & film actress Moon Moon Sen with other film actresses taking part in...

Trinamool Congress MP & film actress Moon Moon Sen with other film actresses taking part in...

A view of statute of official mascot of FIFA under 17 world cup Football 2017 which is placed...

A view of statute of official mascot of FIFA under 17 world cup Football 2017 which is placed...

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (L) poses with her wax-statue during its unveiling, in...

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (L) poses with her wax-statue during its unveiling, in...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in...

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in...

Actor Anupam Kher with actress Soundarya Sharma during promotion of their...

Actor Anupam Kher with actress Soundarya Sharma during promotion of their...

Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar during launch of the special edition Vespa Red in association...

Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar during launch of the special edition Vespa Red in association...

Earthen lamps being readied for the upcoming Diwali festival at Patuapara in...

Earthen lamps being readied for the upcoming Diwali festival at Patuapara in...

A Rajasthani artist showing his long moustache to entertain tourists during the season's...

A Rajasthani artist showing his long moustache to entertain tourists during the season's...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.