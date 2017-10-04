Cut in oil price shows govt's priority to common man: Shah
BJP chief Amit Shah. File photo
The government had yesterday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each to moderate the relentless rise in fuel prices witnessed for the last three months.
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, Shah said in a tweet, "The decision to reduce the impact of rising international oil price highlights the priority the Modi government gives to providing relief to the common man and farmers."