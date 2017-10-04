Cut in oil price shows govt's priority to common man: Shah

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 4 2017, 14:30 IST

BJP chief Amit Shah. File photo

BJP chief Amit Shah today said the Modi government's decision to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 shows its priority to giving relief to the common man and farmers at a time when oil price is rising globally.



The government had yesterday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each to moderate the relentless rise in fuel prices witnessed for the last three months.



Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, Shah said in a tweet, "The decision to reduce the impact of rising international oil price highlights the priority the Modi government gives to providing relief to the common man and farmers."

