Madras HC issues notice to TN Speaker on DMK's plea

Sathyanarayana, Chennai, DH News Service, Oct 4 2017, 15:37 IST

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker with regard to a case filed by Opposition DMK seeking to disqualify 12 rebel AIADMK MLAs including deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam for voting against the government during the floor test conducted in February this year.



When the case came up for hearing DMK counsel told the court that Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal did not disqualify the then rebel MLAs, led by Panneerselvam, who voted against the government during the confidence vote moved by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.



The court ordered notice to Dhanapal and Assembly Secretary and posted the case to October 12 for further hearing.



Panneerselvam turned rebel in February and said he was forced to resign from the chief minister post by now ousted interim general secretary V K Sasikala to enable her to take over the party and the government.



After Sasikala was sent to prison when she got convicted in DA case, 11 AIADMK legislators extended their support to Panneerselvam. Palaniswami was elected as the AIADMK Legislature Party leader and was sworn in as chief minister on February 16.



When Governor Vidyasagar Rao ordered for a floor test in the House, Palaniswami won the vote of confidence motion in the Assembly on February 18, during which the 12 MLAs supporting Panneerselvam, voted against the government.