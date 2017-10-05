Press Esc to close
Thursday 05 October 2017
You are here: Home » National » Honeypreet remanded in 6-day police custody

Honeypreet remanded in 6-day police custody

DH News Service, Chandigarh, Oct 5 2017, 1:47 IST
Honeypreet Insaan, the 'adopted daughter' of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, along with her associate, Jagdeep Kaur being taken away by the police after they were produced at a Panchkula court on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s “adopted” daughter Honeypreet, alias Priyanka Taneja, was on Wednesday remanded in 6 days of police custody by a Panchkula court on Wednesday.

Honeypreet was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and was interrogated by a team of senior police officers till 3 am on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, amid high security, Honeypreet, along with her accomplice, was produced by the police before the court seeking a 14-day police remand. The court declined the plea while granting police remand till next Tuesday.

Her custodial interrogation is likely to unravel mysteries surrounding her hideouts in the 39 days during which she was on the run, the persons involved in sheltering her and the conspiracy behind the violence in Panchkula on August 25 soon after the conviction of the Dera chief.

Breaks down in court
Reports said Honeypreet stood with folded hands before the court and broke down. Her advocates argued that the reasons specified by the police for remand were not specific and claimed that Honeypreet was under depression.

The prosecution maintained that Honeypreet’s custody was essential for the recovery of a mobile phone and an international SIM card, besides some other things that were used by her.

Honeypreet has been booked by the Panchkula police on charges of sedition and inciting violence that consumed 40 lives in Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana.

Meanwhile, the two rape victims, whose disclosures had led to the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh on Wednesday seeking life imprisonment for the self-proclaimed godman.

Singh was sentenced to 20 years in jail in the two rape cases by a special CBI court. The victims were former disciples of the Dera head. They have sought a revision of the judgement by the CBI court.

The petition sought maximum punishment for Gurmeet Ram Rahim as “the case was not of the nature where a lesser sentence would have achieved the ends of the justice,” the petition said.

