Ceasefire violations by Pak continue: Three army men injured in Poonch

Zulfikar Majid, DH News Service, Srinagar, Oct 4 2017, 17:16 IST

Three Army personnel were injured as Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling and firing on border out posts (BoPs) and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.



A defence spokesman said that Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked small arms firing and mortar shelling in Degwar sector of Poonch district at around 8:45 am. Three soldiers of 2 Naga regiment – all residents of Nagaland – were injured in the firing, he said.



The spokesman said that Indian troops retaliated strongly and gave befitting reply to the Pak aggression. On Tuesday an army soldier was killed due to sniper fire from across the LoC in Balakote sector of the same district. On Monday, two minors were killed and 12 civilians injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in the same district.



In the wake of continuous shelling, the schools falling within five kilometers from LoC in Poonch district have been shut. Authorities have also issued advisory in the border belts asking the people not to venture out of their houses . Similarly, the government has also asked the senior doctors in hospitals to remain present round the clock to meet any eventuality.



Eyewitnesses told DH over phone that, people remained panicky in the border villages as war-like situation prevails due to intense shelling and firing in which Pakistan army had targeted civilian areas directly.



Sources said Pakistan army and Rangers were trying to keep the pot boiling on both LoC and International Border, which was the reason that they were resorting to firing and mortar shelling.



"The motive of Pakistani troops could also be to push infiltrators under the cover of mortar shelling and firing. However, Army and BSF were maintaining high alert and haven’t allowed Pakistani designs to push militants into this side to succeed," they said.