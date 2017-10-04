Case filed against Prakash Raj over his remarks on PM Modi

DH Web Desk, Oct 4 2017, 17:39 IST

A case has been registered against actor Prakash Raj in a Lucknow court for his 'inappropriate' comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The case is scheduled to be heard on October 7. Prakash Raj had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'bigger actor' than him.

Prakash Raj also said the ideology of the people who celebrate Gauri Lankesh's murder is open secret and PM follows them. “We know all those people and their ideology, who were rejoicing the murder of Gauri Lankesh on social media. Mr Narendra Modi himself follows them. It worries me", he said.



Later Prakash Raj clarified his stand on returning his National Award. "I saw the scrolling on the news channels 'Prakash Raj has decided to give back his national awards', I am not such a fool to give back national awards which have been given to mine body of work and I am very proud of", he said in a video clip which he shared on his Twitter account.



However, he repeated his remarks on Narendra Modi's silence over celebrating the killing of Gauri Lankesh. "I feel pain when Prime Minister of my country is not taking stand on those commenters (celebrating Lankesh's murder) whom followed by PM himself", the actor said.