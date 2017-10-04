Defence, security important pillars of Indo-French strategic partnership: PM

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 4 2017, 18:40 IST

Modi fondly recalled his successful visit to France in June this year and said he looks forward to receiving President Macron in India at his earliest convenience. Reuters file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that defence and security are two important pillars of the strategic partnership between India and France.



He stated this while receiving French President Emmanuel Macron's Diplomatic Advisor Philippe Etienne here.



Etienne briefed Modi on the strengthening ties between India and France in all sectors, including in the areas of defence and security, according to a PMO statement.



The prime minister appreciated the growing bilateral engagement in all sectors, the statement said.



Modi fondly recalled his successful visit to France in June this year and said he looks forward to receiving President Macron in India at his earliest convenience.