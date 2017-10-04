Stop wasting time, address issue of employment: Rahul to PM

Press Trust of India, Amethi (UP), Oct 4 2017, 18:59 IST

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, PTI File Photo

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over employment and asked him to address the issue instead of "wasting time" of the countrymen.



On a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi, Rahul said the prime minister should say if he is unable to address the problems like unemployment and the Congress will come and do it in six months. "Farmers and youth are the two main issues concerning India and if Modiji cannot address these, he should say so and the Congress will come and do it in six months," he said at a 'chaupal' (village gathering) in Kathawra village under Jagdispur area here in Uttar Pradesh.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to stop wasting time of the countrymen and start giving employment to the youth as promised," said the Congress leader soon after his arrival here this afternoon on a three-day visit.



"The youth of the country feel they are not getting opportunity to work for the nation...their anger is increasing and...the farmers are committing suicide," he said. Charging the BJP with ignoring schemes like food park and others projects meant for the development of Amethi, he said, "It is unfortunate that the BJP has harmed the interest of people of Amethi...this is wrong.



Their (BJP's) thinking is like this only...but I will fight for you all." Referring to schemes such as Make in India and Start up campaigns, Rahul said these will have no meaning if there is no talk about 'Make in Amethi' and 'Make in UP'.



On the second day of his tour, Rahul will meet people at Munshiganj guest house here and later address party workers at Mohanganj and also address a conference of partymen. On Friday, he will meet party workers at Bhuamau in Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency of his mother Sonia Gandhi before returning to Delhi.