Dawood Ibrahim shown as wanted accused

Mrityunjay Bose, THANE/MUMBAI, DH News Service, Oct 4 2017, 19:42 IST

Pakistan-based underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees Ibrahim had been shown as a wanted accused in an extortion case in which their Mumbai-based sibling Ibrahim Kaskar has been arrested by the Thane police last month.



This is the first case in India – in which the three brothers – sons of a police constable Ibrahim Kaskar – has been named as an accused.



Dawood is wanted in a string of cases of murder, attempts to murder, extortion, threats and so on besides the 12 March, 1993 serial blasts in which 257 persons were killed, 713 others injured and property to the tune of Rs 27 crore were damaged.



Anees, who is one of his close lieutenants, too is wanted in cases or murder, attempts to murder and extortion.



The Thane police’ Anti-Extortion Cell headed by encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma had last month arrested Iqbal Kaskar and his associates on charges of extorting from builders, real estate developers, jewelers and businessmen.



So far, Iqbal has been booked in three different cases.