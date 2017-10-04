Press Esc to close
Wednesday 04 October 2017
News updated at 8:25 PM IST
  VVIP choppers: European middleman held; ED seeks extradition      Need to have facilities to entertain tourists 'after sunset', says K Alphons      Jaitley urges states to cut VAT on petrol, diesel      Punjab minister Sidhu doles out Lakhs from own pocket to help farmers      BJP diverting attention from Centre's performance: Yechury      Karti tampered with evidence during visits abroad: CBI to SC      Dawood Ibrahim shown as wanted accused      RBI should have cut interest rate to boost growth: India Inc      WATCH: Raj farmers bury themselves partially in pits against land acquisition      Centre objects to flouting of anti-tobacco rules by film streaming companies      Activists to take up metro accessibility, last mile connectivity      Trio takes chemistry Nobel for 'cool' method to study molecules      Stop wasting time, address issue of employment: Rahul to PM      India gives blessing to Oppo stores as focus turns to Apple      Defence, security important pillars of Indo-French strategic partnership: PM      Fiscal stimulus can stoke inflation, imperil eco stability:RBI      Nothing more heinous than crime on child by father: HC      Anti-vaccine sentiment thriving on Twitter: study      Case filed against Prakash Raj over his remarks on PM Modi      Seqrite report: UIDAI says no breach of database, repository      Ceasefire violations by Pak continue: Three army men injured in Poonch      Honeypreet remanded in six-day police custody      Oil ministry seeks 5 pct cut in VAT from states on petrol, diesel      India to renegotiate LNG rate with US, Russia      What ban? Chinese in thrall to tennis 'goddess' Sharapova    
You are here: Home » National » BJP diverting attention from Centre's performance: Yechury

BJP diverting attention from Centre's performance: Yechury

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 4 2017, 20:10 IST
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, DH File Photo

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, DH File Photo

Hitting back at the BJP over the issue of political killings in Kerala, the CPI(M) today alleged that it was using violence and communal hatred to divert public attention from what the Left party called was the "discontent" over the central government's performance.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury rejected BJP chief Amit Shah's allegation that saffron workers were being targeted and instead accused the BJP and the RSS of spreading "well-planned violence" in the state.

"It is a case of the pot calling the kettle black. "Why did they throw bombs at Pinarayi Vijayan's victory rally? They had been accumulating arms since the day poll results were declared," he alleged.

One person had died when a bomb was hurled in Dharmadam assembly segment soon after Vijayan won from there in state polls in May last year. The Left had accused BJP-RSS activists of carrying out the attack.

Yechury alleged that the "violence is being thoughtfully used by the BJP to divert people's attention".

"People are discontent. Modi Government has failed at the national level. People of Kerala and Bengal have rejected them," he told reporters.

"Countdown has started for (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. That is why they are using violence and communal hatred as tools to divide people. This had been their methodology for long," Yechury alleged.

He announced that the CPI(M) will organise a nation-wide protest on October 9, a counter-offensive by the Left party against the 15-day march launched by Shah yesterday to highlight the CPI(M)'s alleged violence against BJP-RSS workers in Kerala.

"The CPI(M) and the people of Kerala and Bengal will give a befitting reply to the activities of the BJP democratically," Yechury said.

The BJP has alleged that as many as 120 BJP-RSS workers, 84 in Kannur alone, have been killed in the state since 2001, with 14 of them in the chief minister's home district since he took over the reins last year.

The CPI(M) has, in turn, accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of resorting to violence and denied the involvement of its government and leadership in the political killings.

The BJP is working overtime to become a potent force in the state by 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It had garnered 10 per cent and 15 per cent votes respectively in 2014 Lok Sabha and 2016 assembly polls.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.