Press Esc to close
Wednesday 04 October 2017
News updated at 8:25 PM IST
  VVIP choppers: European middleman held; ED seeks extradition      Need to have facilities to entertain tourists 'after sunset', says K Alphons      Jaitley urges states to cut VAT on petrol, diesel      Punjab minister Sidhu doles out Lakhs from own pocket to help farmers      BJP diverting attention from Centre's performance: Yechury      Karti tampered with evidence during visits abroad: CBI to SC      Dawood Ibrahim shown as wanted accused      RBI should have cut interest rate to boost growth: India Inc      WATCH: Raj farmers bury themselves partially in pits against land acquisition      Centre objects to flouting of anti-tobacco rules by film streaming companies      Activists to take up metro accessibility, last mile connectivity      Trio takes chemistry Nobel for 'cool' method to study molecules      Stop wasting time, address issue of employment: Rahul to PM      India gives blessing to Oppo stores as focus turns to Apple      Defence, security important pillars of Indo-French strategic partnership: PM      Fiscal stimulus can stoke inflation, imperil eco stability:RBI      Nothing more heinous than crime on child by father: HC      Anti-vaccine sentiment thriving on Twitter: study      Case filed against Prakash Raj over his remarks on PM Modi      Seqrite report: UIDAI says no breach of database, repository      Ceasefire violations by Pak continue: Three army men injured in Poonch      Honeypreet remanded in six-day police custody      Oil ministry seeks 5 pct cut in VAT from states on petrol, diesel      India to renegotiate LNG rate with US, Russia      What ban? Chinese in thrall to tennis 'goddess' Sharapova    
You are here: Home » National » Punjab minister Sidhu doles out Lakhs from own pocket to help farmers

Punjab minister Sidhu doles out Lakhs from own pocket to help farmers

Gautam Dheer, Chandigarh, DH News Service, Oct 4 2017, 20:12 IST
Punjab minister and former-cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. PTI file photo

Punjab minister and former-cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. PTI file photo

Punjab minister and former-cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who earns close to Rs 80 lakhs every month, is donating it generously these days for things that are close to his heart and have moved him emotionally.


On Wednesday, Sidhu issues cheques amounting to Rs 17 lakh from his own bank accounts. These cheques were distributed to several farmers who lost their standing crop and earnings to fire that broke out after a short circuit in a transformer near the fields. A couple of days ago, Sidhu manifested similar zeal after he issued another cheque for Rs 2.5 lakh from his bank account to pay for the pending electricity dues of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s house in Khatkar Kalan village in Nawanshahr district of Punjab.


Sidhu, who handed over a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh to the local deputy commissioner Sonali Giri, said he was pained to know that the power dues of the house of the revered freedom fighter were unpaid since long. The minister said martyrs are an inspiration to the people, which is why he was paying the cheque from his own account upfront. In fact, the bill amount was less that the amount paid by Sidhu. The excess amount will be utilized for upcoming bill payments.

The cheques totaling Rs 17 lakh were distributed to farmers today for a promise Sidhu made in April this year when the crops were damaged in fire in Rajasansi area in his constituency in Amritsar. Sidhu had announced that he would match up to whatever compensation the government would offer to these beleaguered farmers. The power bill amount paid by Sidhu will also cover the pending power bills of the Bhagat Singh’s memorial adjacent to the house of the freedom fighter.

In his poll affidavit filed ahead of the recent assembly elections in Punjab, the 53-year-old leader declared his net assets worth Rs 45.91 crore. He has declared his annual income to the tune of Rs 9.66 crore for the financial year 2015-16.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.