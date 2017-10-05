Press Esc to close
Thursday 05 October 2017
News updated at 2:41 AM IST
  'Crowd mistook phool gir gaya cry as pul gir gaya'      I am an elected CM, not a terrorist: Kejriwal in House      UGC asks to prepare students for situations like campus shooting, terror attacks      Karti moves Supreme Court in Aircel Maxis case      PM hits out at critics, defends demonetisation, promises ease in GST      VVIP choppers: European middleman held; ED seeks extradition      Drop in fuel price likely if states cut VAT      Punjab minister Sidhu doles out Lakhs from own pocket to help farmers      BJP diverting attention from Centre's performance: Yechury      PC's son tampered with proof'      Dawood Ibrahim shown as wanted accused      RBI should have cut interest rate to boost growth: India Inc      WATCH: Raj farmers bury themselves partially in pits against land acquisition      Centre objects to flouting of anti-tobacco rules by film streaming companies      Activists to take up metro accessibility, last mile connectivity      Trio takes chemistry Nobel for 'cool' method to study molecules      Stop wasting time, address issue of employment: Rahul to PM      India gives blessing to Oppo stores as focus turns to Apple      Defence, security important pillars of Indo-French strategic partnership: PM      Fiscal stimulus can stoke inflation, imperil eco stability:RBI      Nothing more heinous than crime on child by father: HC      Anti-vaccine sentiment thriving on Twitter: study      Case filed against Prakash Raj over his remarks on PM Modi      Seqrite report: UIDAI says no breach of database, repository      Ceasefire violations by Pak continue: Three army men injured in Poonch      Honeypreet remanded in 6-day police custody      Oil ministry seeks 5 pct cut in VAT from states on petrol, diesel      India to renegotiate LNG rate with US, Russia      What ban? Chinese in thrall to tennis 'goddess' Sharapova    
You are here: Home » National » Drop in fuel price likely if states cut VAT

Drop in fuel price likely if states cut VAT

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 5 2017, 2:24 IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to write to the state chief ministers to reduce sales tax or VAT, after his return from Dhaka early Thursday. PTI file photo

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to write to the state chief ministers to reduce sales tax or VAT, after his return from Dhaka early Thursday. PTI file photo

Big relief awaits common man as petrol and diesel prices may drop again, with the Centre nudging states to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) by 5%.


Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to write to the state chief ministers to reduce sales tax or VAT, after his return from Dhaka early Thursday.

A day after the Centre slashed excise duty on the two fuels, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday appealed to state governments to cut VAT as a relief to consumers.

“The Centre has done its bit. We now urge the states to take responsibility for serving the interests of consumers,” Pradhan had said at a press conference. If the states cut VAT by 5%, consumers will get more relief, he said.


VAT ranges between 26% and 40% on petrol and diesel. Since petroleum products are outside the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Centre and states resort to the old mechanism of levying excise and VAT, respectively.

Pradhan noted that states were the ultimate beneficiaries of the multiple duties on petroleum products. In addition to VAT, states also get around 42% revenue from central excise.


“Each state has its own commitment and spending structure; I still appeal to them to reduce rates in favour of the common man,” Pradhan said.

Jaitley, in his letter, is expected to ask chief ministers to cut VAT ahead of Diwali.

Repeated plea
The finance minister had last month, too, urged the states to explore the possibility of a lower VAT on petroleum products. But that was not specific to petrol and diesel.


Jaitley had asked the state governments to reduce VAT on petroleum products used in the manufacture of goods that attract GST.After the Centre taking a hit of Rs 26,000 crore by cutting excise duty on oil, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today nudged states to cut sales tax or VAT on petrol and diesel to provide further relief to consumers from high fuel prices.

Jaitley, who is here on three-day official visit, said the Rs 2 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel was done to give relief from relentless increase in prices and leave more money in hands of consumers.

"Now it is up to state governments if they are concerned with the issue (to cut sales tax or VAT)," he told reporters here.

Referring to opposition ruled states, he said some state governments, particularly in Kerala and Delhi, were at the forefront of demanding a cut in duties.

"And therefore state governments must really look at their own VAT collections," he said. Jaitley said a large part of taxes collected on petroleum products goes to states. Besides their own VAT collection, they also get 42 per cent of central duties.

And so states must also bear a part of the impact, he said, adding that the revenues of both the Centre and state governments would be impacted by duty cuts but an upward movement in the economy would give adequate space for covering up of the lost revenue.

"When global oil prices are high, there is some kind of cushion required to be provided as far as consumers are concerned. Therefore, we have taken a conscious decision to that effect," he said.

Asked if BJP-ruled states would also be nudged to cut VAT, he said, "I think the states manage their finances and I am sure states are also close to their own people."

States that levy VAT as high as 40 per cent will "adequately factor this concern in," he said.

BJP-ruled Maharashtra levies 46.52 per cent VAT (47.64 per cent in Mumbai) on petrol, the highest in the country. Andhra Pradesh has 38.82 per cent VAT on petrol while BJP- governed Madhya Pradesh levies 38.79 per cent VAT on the fuel.

BJP-led NDA governs 18 out of the 29 states.Delhi and Himachal Pradesh levy 27 per cent VAT on petrol while Punjab has 36.04 per cent VAT. Haryana levies 26.25 per cent VAT.

Jaitley said a lot of oil revenue to centre and states is eventually used for infrastructure and social sector.

In New Delhi, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said states should cut sales tax or VAT on petrol and diesel by 5 per cent.

Jaitley, he said, will soon write to all states on the issue. "We have proactively cut excise duty. Now it is the turn of states to reduce VAT," Pradhan told reporters.

Unlike the Centre, states levy VAT as an ad valorem duty which rises every time there is an increase in price.

The Centre, he said, sacrificed Rs 26,000 crore in revenue in the cut in excise duty.
"States are the biggest beneficiary. They get all of the VAT collection plus they also get 42 per cent of the central excise collections. The amount remaining with the Centre is used to finance centrally sponsored schemes in states," he said.

The Centre had raised excise duty by Rs 11.77 per litre on petrol and Rs 13.47 a litre on diesel between November 2014 and January 2016 to take away gains arising from plummeting international oil rates.

Yesterday, it reduced excise duty on petrol to Rs 19.48 per litre from Rs 21.48 per litre and on diesel to Rs 15.33 a litre from Rs 17.33 previously.

This after petrol price rose by Rs 7.8 since early July to reach over three-year high of Rs 70.88 a litre in Delhi while diesel rates had risen by Rs 5.7 to touch an all-time high of Rs 59.14.

Pradhan said as a result of the excise duty reduction, petrol price has been cut by Rs 2.5 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.25.

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 68.38 a litre and diesel is now priced at Rs 56.89.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.