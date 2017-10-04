Press Esc to close
Wednesday 04 October 2017
News updated at 10:21 PM IST
  I am an elected CM, not a terrorist: Kejriwal in House      UGC asks to prepare students for situations like campus shooting, terror attacks      Karti moves Supreme Court in Aircel Maxis case      PM hits out at critics, defends demonetisation, promises ease in GST      VVIP choppers: European middleman held; ED seeks extradition      Need to have facilities to entertain tourists 'after sunset', says K Alphons      Jaitley urges states to cut VAT on petrol, diesel      Punjab minister Sidhu doles out Lakhs from own pocket to help farmers      BJP diverting attention from Centre's performance: Yechury      Karti tampered with evidence during visits abroad: CBI to SC      Dawood Ibrahim shown as wanted accused      RBI should have cut interest rate to boost growth: India Inc      WATCH: Raj farmers bury themselves partially in pits against land acquisition      Centre objects to flouting of anti-tobacco rules by film streaming companies      Activists to take up metro accessibility, last mile connectivity      Trio takes chemistry Nobel for 'cool' method to study molecules      Stop wasting time, address issue of employment: Rahul to PM      India gives blessing to Oppo stores as focus turns to Apple      Defence, security important pillars of Indo-French strategic partnership: PM      Fiscal stimulus can stoke inflation, imperil eco stability:RBI      Nothing more heinous than crime on child by father: HC      Anti-vaccine sentiment thriving on Twitter: study      Case filed against Prakash Raj over his remarks on PM Modi      Seqrite report: UIDAI says no breach of database, repository      Ceasefire violations by Pak continue: Three army men injured in Poonch      Honeypreet remanded in six-day police custody      Oil ministry seeks 5 pct cut in VAT from states on petrol, diesel      India to renegotiate LNG rate with US, Russia      What ban? Chinese in thrall to tennis 'goddess' Sharapova    
You are here: Home » National » PM hits out at critics, defends demonetisation, promises ease in GST

PM hits out at critics, defends demonetisation, promises ease in GST

Shekhar Iyer, New Delhi, DH News Service, Oct 4 2017, 21:44 IST
Modi said registration of 2.1 lakh out of 3 lakh suspected shell companies identified post note-ban has been cancelled in a crack down on the blackmoney. PTI File Photo

Modi said registration of 2.1 lakh out of 3 lakh suspected shell companies identified post note-ban has been cancelled in a crack down on the blackmoney. PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday acknowledged that the country’s economy had plunged in April-June quarter but firmly insisted that this is not the first time that the GDP has fallen to 5.7% and his government would certainly reverse the slide.

Refuting criticism of his government's handling of the economy, he said a "handful of people" were trying to spread pessimism based on the slowdown of just one economic quarter. "Not everything that a critic says is wrong but one should refrain from creating a negative environment in the country."

Addressing the inauguration of Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the PM said "there are some people who sleep well only after they spread a feeling of pessimism all around. We need to recognise such people."

This is the first time Modi has broken his silence after former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie warned that the two major reforms --demonetisation and the rollout of the new Goods and Services Tax(GST) were poorly timed.

Pointing out that even the RBI has predicted 7.7% growth in the coming quarters, Modi said, "I assure that the steps being taken by the government will put the country in a new league of development...I will not let the present problems jeopardize the future of the country."

He said it was just one-quarter of tepid growth under NDA versus 8 quarters of sloth under the previous regime. GDP growth dipped to 5.7% or below eight times during UPA regime when the nation was faced with high inflation, current account deficit and fiscal deficit, he said.

The PM assured traders who were facing problems with the rollout of the GST that all issues would be sorted out. "Three months after GST, we have got feedback on all nitty-gritty, and I have told the GST Council must review all problems now."

Modi also promised all businessmen and traders that the government would not harass them by digging up their past irregularities once they had switched over to the new transparent system of honest bookkeeping and payment of taxes and dues.

"I want to assure traders across the country. Hum Lakeer ke Fakeer nahihain. (We don't claim we know everything.) This government is with you and will do all it takes to make GST simpler," he said.

The PM said it would have easier for him to throw largesse at powerful sections who were upset with him now but the country would have suffered in the longer run. "The government very well understands the value of your hard-earned money. Our policies and schemes are focused at bettering life of the poor and the middle class. I will not let the present problems jeopardise the future of the country. This is the time of a big transformation, and realise the importance of honest and transparent governance."

Modi again defended demonetisation, saying that the cash to GDP ration has come down to 9 percent after demonetisation as against 12 percent before November 9, 2016. "Since June, commercial vehicle sales up 23% and passenger vehicles up 12%, two-wheeler sales up over 14%. Domestic air traffic up 14% in last two months, Air freight volumes up 16%, telephone subscribers up by over 14%. What would you say? These indicators show an uptick in urban demand & in the rural sector. This happens when people are confident," he said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.