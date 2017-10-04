Pak summons India's DHC over 'ceasefire violations'

Press Esc to close
Wednesday 04 October 2017
10:21 PM IST
Press Trust of India, Islamabad, Oct 4 2017, 21:32 IST
Pakistan today summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner for the second time this week over the alleged "ceasefire violations" by Indian troops along the Line of Control which resulted in the death of two civilians.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned J P Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces in Rawalakot/Chirikot Sector, the Foreign Office said.

A "strong protest was lodged on the unprovoked ceasefire violations" which killed two civilians, it claimed. Two civilians, including a woman, were also injured, it added.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," Faisal said.

It said Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He also urged the Indian side to allow the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.

Faisal claimed that during the past two weeks, Indian forces have increasingly targeted civilian areas on the Pakistani side, resulting in the death of 13 civilians, including 6 women, and injuries to 39 others.

He "strongly condemned" these killings and said despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations, the foreign office added.

It also accused India of committing more than 900 ceasefire violations this year which resulted in the death of 45 Pakistani civilians.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army claimed that its retaliatory fire killed three Indian soldiers. "There are reports that three Indian soldiers were killed and five others injured (in fire by Pakistan)," the army said.
