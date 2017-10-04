Odisha trader, abducted from Jharkhand, recovered in Bihar

Press Esc to close
Wednesday 04 October 2017
News updated at 10:18 PM IST
  I am an elected CM, not a terrorist: Kejriwal in House      UGC asks to prepare students for situations like campus shooting, terror attacks      Karti moves Supreme Court in Aircel Maxis case      PM hits out at critics, defends demonetisation, promises ease in GST      VVIP choppers: European middleman held; ED seeks extradition      Need to have facilities to entertain tourists 'after sunset', says K Alphons      Jaitley urges states to cut VAT on petrol, diesel      Punjab minister Sidhu doles out Lakhs from own pocket to help farmers      BJP diverting attention from Centre's performance: Yechury      Karti tampered with evidence during visits abroad: CBI to SC      Dawood Ibrahim shown as wanted accused      RBI should have cut interest rate to boost growth: India Inc      WATCH: Raj farmers bury themselves partially in pits against land acquisition      Centre objects to flouting of anti-tobacco rules by film streaming companies      Activists to take up metro accessibility, last mile connectivity      Trio takes chemistry Nobel for 'cool' method to study molecules      Stop wasting time, address issue of employment: Rahul to PM      India gives blessing to Oppo stores as focus turns to Apple      Defence, security important pillars of Indo-French strategic partnership: PM      Fiscal stimulus can stoke inflation, imperil eco stability:RBI      Nothing more heinous than crime on child by father: HC      Anti-vaccine sentiment thriving on Twitter: study      Case filed against Prakash Raj over his remarks on PM Modi      Seqrite report: UIDAI says no breach of database, repository      Ceasefire violations by Pak continue: Three army men injured in Poonch      Honeypreet remanded in six-day police custody      Oil ministry seeks 5 pct cut in VAT from states on petrol, diesel      India to renegotiate LNG rate with US, Russia      What ban? Chinese in thrall to tennis 'goddess' Sharapova    
You are here: Home » National » Odisha trader, abducted from Jharkhand, recovered in Bihar

Odisha trader, abducted from Jharkhand, recovered in Bihar

Abhay Kumar, DH News Service, Patna, Oct 4 2017, 21:40 IST
A prominent trader of Odisha, who was way-laid and kidnapped at Giridih in Jharkhand on August 23, has been recovered from Bihar's Bhojpur district. Picture courtesy Twitter

A prominent trader of Odisha, who was way-laid and kidnapped at Giridih in Jharkhand on August 23, has been recovered from Bihar's Bhojpur district. Picture courtesy Twitter

A prominent trader of Odisha, who was way-laid and kidnapped at Giridih in Jharkhand on August 23, has been recovered from Bihar’s Bhojpur district.

The businessman, Dr Manas Ranjan Das, was travelling in his Mercedes car bearing registration number OR-09/9999 while on way to his hometown Hajipur in Bihar’s Vaishali district when he and his associates were reportedly abducted from Giridih. The car of the trader, who is a veterinary doctor, besides running a poultry feed processing unit, was recovered by Jharkhand police from GT Road.

The recovery of the trader, who has a business interest in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, was as mysterious as his kidnapping. The Bhojpur police on Tuesday evening informed his family members in Dhanbad that Dr Das had been recovered from Koelwar near Ara.

Family members of the abducted businessman, who had earlier claimed that the kidnappers demanded Rs 5 crore for his safe release, said, “We will not reveal how we got information about his safe release.”

Earlier, an investigation into the kidnapping case made the Jharkhand police scan CCTV footage at two toll plaza on the GT Road. “Das and his associates were found to be bundled into two vehicles written ‘police’and taken to an undisclosed location by ‘men in uniform’,” said the source. The relieved family members are now on way to Bhojpur to meet Dr Das.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.