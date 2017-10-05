SC set up five-judge bench to decide power tussle in Delhi

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 5 2017, 2:15 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set up a five-judge Constitution bench to decide the appeals filed by the Aam Aadmi Party government against the high court judgement holding the lieutenant governor as the administrative head of Delhi.



The five-judge bench would start hearing the matter from October 10. A notification issued by the SC registry stated that four other matters, including the one pertaining to euthanasia and living will, another relating to consideration of Parliamentary committee report in adjudication of a case by the courts, would also be considered by the five-judge Constitution bench. The composition of the bench has so far not been disclosed.