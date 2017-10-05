Press Esc to close
HC can't quash economic offences affecting state

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 5 2017, 2:21 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that economic offences, concerning the well being of a state, cannot be quashed by the high court while exercising its inherent jurisdiction, though parties have settled their dispute. PTI file photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that economic offences, concerning the well being of a state, cannot be quashed by the high court while exercising its inherent jurisdiction, though parties have settled their dispute.A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that economic offences involving the financial health of the state have implications that lie beyond the domain of a mere dispute between private parties.

“The high court would be justified in declining to quash where the offender is involved in an activity akin to a financial or economic fraud or misdemeanour. The consequences of the act complained of upon the financial or economic system will weigh in the balance,” the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

The court summarised the broad principles laid down in Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which deal with “the inherent powers of the high court” to quash a criminal case in order to prevent abuse of the process of any court or to secure the ends of justice.

This power to quash an FIR can be invoked by an aggrieved person even when the offence is non-compoundable.

It passed its judgement while upholding a Gujarat High Court order that had declined a plea by Parbatbhai Aahir alias Parbatbhai Bhimsinhbhai Karmur to quash an FIR relating to allegations of extortion, forgery and fabrication of documents for transfers of title of land.

‘Not private in nature’
Writing the judgement, Justice Charachud said that heinous offences involving mental depravity or offences such as murder, rape and dacoity cannot be quashed even if the victim or his or her family members have settled the dispute since such offences are not private in nature, but have a serious impact upon society.

“However, criminal cases involving offences which arise from commercial, financial, mercantile, partnership or similar transactions, with an essentially civil flavour, may in appropriate situations fall for quashing where parties have settled the dispute... as the possibility of a conviction is remote and the continuation of a criminal proceeding would cause oppression and prejudice,” the bench added.
