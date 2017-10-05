Press Esc to close
Thursday 05 October 2017
News updated at 12:51 PM IST
  SC to hear plea to restore ban on firecrackers in Delhi tomorrow      Radhe Maa takes SHO's chair, Delhi Police begins probe      Gujarat HC rejects Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT's clean chit to Modi      Shell companies crackdown: 4.5 lakh directors may face axe      Lalu appears before CBI for questioning in hotels-for-land scam      Trump ready for any steps if Pak doesn't mend its ways: Mattis      Akhilesh Yadav re-elected SP national chief for 5-year term      Wind power tariff plunges to record low of Rs 2.64 per unit      Trump in Las Vegas: America truly a nation in mourning      'Crowd mistook phool gir gaya cry as pul gir gaya'      I am an elected CM, not a terrorist: Kejriwal in House      UGC asks to prepare students for situations like campus shooting, terror attacks      Karti moves Supreme Court in Aircel Maxis case      PM hits out at critics, defends demonetisation, promises ease in GST      VVIP choppers: European middleman held; ED seeks extradition      Drop in fuel price likely if states cut VAT      Punjab minister Sidhu doles out Lakhs from own pocket to help farmers      BJP diverting attention from Centre's performance: Yechury      PC's son tampered with proof'      Dawood Ibrahim shown as wanted accused      RBI should have cut interest rate to boost growth: India Inc      WATCH: Raj farmers bury themselves partially in pits against land acquisition      Centre objects to flouting of anti-tobacco rules by film streaming companies      Activists to take up metro accessibility, last mile connectivity      Trio takes chemistry Nobel for 'cool' method to study molecules      Stop wasting time, address issue of employment: Rahul to PM      India gives blessing to Oppo stores as focus turns to Apple      Defence, security important pillars of Indo-French strategic partnership: PM      Fiscal stimulus can stoke inflation, imperil eco stability:RBI      Nothing more heinous than crime on child by father: HC      Anti-vaccine sentiment thriving on Twitter: study      Case filed against Prakash Raj over his remarks on PM Modi      Seqrite report: UIDAI says no breach of database, repository      Ceasefire violations by Pak continue: Three army men injured in Poonch      Honeypreet remanded in 6-day police custody      Oil ministry seeks 5 pct cut in VAT from states on petrol, diesel      India to renegotiate LNG rate with US, Russia      What ban? Chinese in thrall to tennis 'goddess' Sharapova    
You are here: Home » National » Radhe Maa takes SHO's chair, Delhi Police begins probe

Radhe Maa takes SHO's chair, Delhi Police begins probe

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 5 2017, 12:36 IST
Station house officer Sanjay Sharma, draped in a red and gold shawl worn by Hindu devotees, can be seen standing next to her with his hands folded in the photograph. Photo credit: ANI Twitter

Station house officer Sanjay Sharma, draped in a red and gold shawl worn by Hindu devotees, can be seen standing next to her with his hands folded in the photograph. Photo credit: ANI Twitter

Delhi Police has begun an inquiry after a photograph showing controversial godwoman Radhe Maa sitting on the SHO's chair in the Vivek Vihar police station surfaced online, a senior official said today.

Station house officer Sanjay Sharma, draped in a red and gold shawl worn by Hindu devotees, can be seen standing next to her with his hands folded in the photograph.

"An additional deputy commissioner of police-rank officer has begun an inquiry in the matter," Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, Ravindra Yadav said.

Sharma has been sent to the district lines, he added.

An official added on the condition of anonymity that Sharma claimed that Radhe Maa was on her way to a Ram Lila function and had stopped at the police station to use the washroom.

The Vivek Vihar police station falls under Shahdara district of the Delhi Police.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.