Radhe Maa takes SHO's chair, Delhi Police begins probe
Station house officer Sanjay Sharma, draped in a red and gold shawl worn by Hindu devotees, can be seen standing next to her with his hands folded in the photograph. Photo credit: ANI Twitter
#WATCH Policemen seen singing with self styled god woman Radhe Ma in Delhi's GTB Enclave pic.twitter.com/XOIAr2vKHf— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2017
"An additional deputy commissioner of police-rank officer has begun an inquiry in the matter," Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, Ravindra Yadav said.
Sharma has been sent to the district lines, he added.
An official added on the condition of anonymity that Sharma claimed that Radhe Maa was on her way to a Ram Lila function and had stopped at the police station to use the washroom.
The Vivek Vihar police station falls under Shahdara district of the Delhi Police.