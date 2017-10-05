IAF capable of countering China: Dhanoa

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 5 2017, 13:53 IST

BS Dhanoa also said that the Air Force is ready to take on any challenge during the press conference. File photo.

The Indian Air Force is capable of countering China and ready to take on the challenge of a two-front war, Air Chief B S Dhanoa said today.



Addressing a press conference here on the eve of Air Force Day, the Air Chief Marshal said his force is ready for a full spectrum operation but added that any decision on surgical strike involving the IAF has to be taken by the government.



"We are ready to take on any challenge," he said.



Responding to a question, he said the IAF is ready to take on the challenge of a two-front war.



Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat had said last month that the country should be prepared for a two-front war, insisting China has started "flexing its muscles", while there seems to be no scope for reconciliation with Pakistan whose military and polity saw an adversary in India.



The Chief of Air Staff also said the IAF will achieve sanctioned strength of 42 fighter squadrons by 2032.