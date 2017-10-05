Press Esc to close
Thursday 05 October 2017
News updated at 10:15 PM IST
  India assesses China's role in bringing left parties together in Nepal      Ministers have taken up Lingayat issue neglecting their duties: Jagadish Shettar      Pak army says close to decision on Jadhav's mercy petition      At march for Gauri Lankesh, citizens voice fears, anguish      India, EIB ink pact for financing Bangalore Metro Rail Project      IAF to start process to acquire single engine jets this month      CPI(M) accuses BJP of 'inciting violence' against it in Kerala      Suicide attack kills 13 in Pakistan: officials      Six killed by lightning in Mysuru district      BSE may set another record, become an official tourist spot      Ryan's negligence led to killing of Pradyuman: CBSE to SC      Pak announces 5 lakh rupees reward for attacker stabbing women      GST Council meet tomorrow; exporters may get some relief      Banwarilal Purohit to be sworn in as TN Guv tomorrow      India's rich get richer, Mukesh Ambani retains top slot:Forbes      Saudi king, Putin eye energy, arms deals on landmark Russia visit      India's SEBI panel proposes tougher corporate governance norms      Class-I girl student molested in a private school in Delhi      ISRO to set up research centre in Guwahati      Congress politician, writer Bilat Paswan Vihangam dead      Las Vegas gunman stockpiled weapons over decades, planned attack      Mixing Kafka with Jane Austen: Ishiguro wins literature Nobel      Economy ailing but PM says operation successful: AAP    
You are here: Home » National » IAF has Plan-B for a two front war scenario involving Pak and China

IAF has Plan-B for a two front war scenario involving Pak and China

Kalyan Ray, New Delhi, DH News Service, Oct 5 2017, 20:41 IST
BS Dhanoa also said that the Air Force is ready to take on any challenge during the press conference. File photo.

BS Dhanoa also said that the Air Force is ready to take on any challenge during the press conference. File photo.

Taking its depleting squadron strength into account, Indian Air Force has readied a ‘Plan-B’ for a two-front war scenario involving Pakistan and China, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said here.

“We need 42 squadrons to fight a full spectrum war, but that doesn’t mean we are not capable of fighting a two front-war. We have a Plan-B to cater to the scenario with reduced strength,” Dhanoa said at his annual press conference.

At present the air force have 33 squadrons, out of which 10 squadrons are to be phased out. But five new squadrons are being envisaged to be in place by 2019. The requisite number of 42 squadrons is likely to be in place by 2032.

The IAF chief pointed out in the current geo-political scenario the possibility of a two-front war with China and Pakistan was remote, but that didn’t mean the force won’t prepare for such a contingency.

“The possibility of a two front war is low in current geopolitical scenario. But our response would be in according to the enemy’s capability as the intention of the enemy can change overnight,” he said.

“On a single-front scenario, we can deal with Pakistan and our capability against China is adequate,” Air Chief Marshal said.

He also flagged the geographical advantages that India enjoyed against China because the People’s Liberation Army Air Force couldn’t operate several of its fighter aircraft with full weapon load from Tibetan air bases because of altitude and unfavourable air density.

Asked about the possibility of IAF’s involvement in a surgical strike on terror camps across the Line of Control, Dhanoa said going across the Line of Control with the air force would mean a full-fledged war and it would have to be a political decision.

“But the air force has the capability to locate, fix and strike the targets across the border,” he asserted on the eve of the 85th Air Force Day.

Queried on the Chinese military strength in Doklam plateau and surrounding areas, Dhanoa admitted that Chinese forces continued to be present in the Chumbi valley. “We expect them to withdraw once their exercise is over,” he said.

This is the first official admission of continued Chinese military presence in the vicinity of the contentious Doklam area near India-Bhutan-China tri-junction where troops from India and China had a stand-off for 72 days.

On the acquisition of new fighter jets, Dhanoa said 36 Rafale and 36 Su-30 MKI would join the service in the next couple of years. Also the IAF has ordered 40 indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft and order for another 83 would be issued shortly.

The IAF also looks at a ‘Make in India’ plan to manufacture single engine fighter aircraft though the ‘Strategic Partnership’ route involving an Indian partner and the original equipment manufacturers. Several global aviation majors have shown interest for the programme.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
RJD leader and former railway minister Lalu Prasad arrives at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi...

RJD leader and former railway minister Lalu Prasad arrives at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi...

Australian cricketers during a practice session ahead of T-20 match against India, at JSCA...

Australian cricketers during a practice session ahead of T-20 match against India, at JSCA...

Deepika Padukone, Founder, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, India speaks at the India Economic...

Deepika Padukone, Founder, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, India speaks at the India Economic...

Activists from various organisation taking part in a protest march against the recent attacks...

Activists from various organisation taking part in a protest march against the recent attacks...

Anganwadi workers run for cover after police fired teargas shells to disperse them during a...

Anganwadi workers run for cover after police fired teargas shells to disperse them during a...

Staff of Bombardier pose in front of Bombardier's CS300 Aircraft parked at the IGI Airport for a ..

Staff of Bombardier pose in front of Bombardier's CS300 Aircraft parked at the IGI Airport for a ..

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, accompanied by Mohd Azam Khan and other leaders, being...

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, accompanied by Mohd Azam Khan and other leaders, being...

Artistes perform at an

Artistes perform at an "Independence Gala" to mark UK-India Year of Culture 2017 at Southbank...

Policemen stand near the poster of FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 mascot at the D Y Patil stadium...

Policemen stand near the poster of FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 mascot at the D Y Patil stadium...

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during the second day of his visit to Amethi on Thursday

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during the second day of his visit to Amethi on Thursday

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.