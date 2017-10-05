Iraq forces retake centre of IS bastion Hawija: army

Press Esc to close
Thursday 05 October 2017
News updated at 2:57 PM IST
  We cannot be happy even after Gauri's killers are found: Kavitha Lankesh      Namma Metro staffer commits suicide, claiming mental harassment      SC tries to answer critique of being pro government      IAF capable of countering China: Dhanoa      SC to hear plea to restore ban on firecrackers in Delhi tomorrow      Radhe Maa takes SHO's chair, Delhi Police begins probe      Gujarat HC rejects Zakia Jafri's plea against clean chit to Modi      Shell companies crackdown: 4.5 lakh directors may face axe      Lalu appears before CBI for questioning in hotels-for-land scam      Trump ready for any steps if Pak doesn't mend its ways: Mattis      Akhilesh Yadav re-elected SP national chief for 5-year term      Wind power tariff plunges to record low of Rs 2.64 per unit      Trump in Las Vegas: America truly a nation in mourning      'Crowd mistook phool gir gaya cry as pul gir gaya'      I am an elected CM, not a terrorist: Kejriwal in House      UGC asks to prepare students for situations like campus shooting, terror attacks      Karti moves Supreme Court in Aircel Maxis case      PM hits out at critics, defends demonetisation, promises ease in GST      VVIP choppers: European middleman held; ED seeks extradition      Drop in fuel price likely if states cut VAT      Punjab minister Sidhu doles out Lakhs from own pocket to help farmers      BJP diverting attention from Centre's performance: Yechury      PC's son tampered with proof'      Dawood Ibrahim shown as wanted accused      RBI should have cut interest rate to boost growth: India Inc      WATCH: Raj farmers bury themselves partially in pits against land acquisition      Centre objects to flouting of anti-tobacco rules by film streaming companies      Activists to take up metro accessibility, last mile connectivity      Trio takes chemistry Nobel for 'cool' method to study molecules      Stop wasting time, address issue of employment: Rahul to PM      India gives blessing to Oppo stores as focus turns to Apple      Defence, security important pillars of Indo-French strategic partnership: PM      Fiscal stimulus can stoke inflation, imperil eco stability:RBI      Nothing more heinous than crime on child by father: HC      Anti-vaccine sentiment thriving on Twitter: study      Case filed against Prakash Raj over his remarks on PM Modi      Seqrite report: UIDAI says no breach of database, repository      Ceasefire violations by Pak continue: Three army men injured in Poonch      Honeypreet remanded in 6-day police custody      Oil ministry seeks 5 pct cut in VAT from states on petrol, diesel      India to renegotiate LNG rate with US, Russia      What ban? Chinese in thrall to tennis 'goddess' Sharapova    
You are here: Home » International » Iraq forces retake centre of IS bastion Hawija: army

Iraq forces retake centre of IS bastion Hawija: army

Agence France-Presse, Baghdad, Oct 5 2017, 14:08 IST
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Iraqi army members gather on the outskirts of Hawija, Iraq. Reuters file photo.

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Iraqi army members gather on the outskirts of Hawija, Iraq. Reuters file photo.

Iraqi forces said Thursday they had retaken the centre of Islamic State group stronghold Hawija and were pushing forward in their assault on one of the last IS enclaves in the country.

Troops, police and paramilitaries "liberated the whole of the centre of Hawija and are continuing their advance," the operation's commander, Lieutenant General Abdel Amir Yarallah, said.

Government and allied forces backed by a US-led coalition launched an offensive last month to oust the IS from Hawija, a longtime insurgent bastion.

The town is among the final holdouts from the territory seized by the jihadists in 2014 and its recapture would leave only a handful of remote outposts in IS hands.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi was due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris later on Thursday for talks on the campaign against IS, which is backed by a US-led coalition including France.

The United Nations said on Tuesday that an estimated 12,500 people had fled Hawija since the launch of the offensive to retake the town and surrounding areas last month.

The UN's humanitarian affairs office said the number of people still in the town was unknown but could be as high as 78,000. It said humanitarian agencies have set up checkpoints, camps and emergency sites capable of receiving more than 70,000 people who could flee.

Hawija, 230 kilometres (140 miles) north of Baghdad, is one of just two significant areas of Iraq still held by IS, along with a stretch of the Euphrates Valley near the Syrian border which is also under attack. It has been an insurgent bastion since soon after the US-led invasion of 2003, earning it the nickname of "Kandahar in Iraq" for the ferocious resistance it put up similar to that in the Taliban militia's citadel in Afghanistan.

The town's mainly Sunni Arab population is deeply hostile both to the Shiite-led government in Baghdad and to the Kurds who form the historic majority in adjacent areas.

Hawija lies between the two main routes north from Baghdad -- to second city Mosul, recaptured from IS in July, and to the city of Kirkuk and the autonomous Kurdish region.

Last year, government forces bypassed the area in their advance north to Mosul, which culminated in the jihadists' defeat in their most emblematic bastion.

IS has been forced out of most of the territory it seized in Iraq and Syria during a lightning offensive in the summer of 2014 that was followed by its declaration of a cross-border "caliphate".

The US-led coalition is also backing an Arab-Kurdish alliance, the Syrian Democratic Forces, that is battling to oust IS from its de facto Syrian capital Raqa.

The SDF has captured about 90 percent of Raqa and is fighting fierce battles with remaining IS jihadists.

IS's other main stronghold in Syria is the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, which borders IS-held territory in Iraq.

Two separate offensives are underway against the jihadists in Deir Ezzor -- one by the SDF, the other by government forces supported by Russia.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.