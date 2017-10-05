Never seen such a liar PM in my life: Raj Thackeray

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Service, Mumbai, Oct 5 2017, 18:52 IST

The grand rally of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai to protest against the death of 23 commuters in a stampede at the foot-over bridge between Elphinstone Road and Parel stations. DH Photo

"In my entire life, I have never seen such a liar prime minister," Thackeray said addressing a mammoth morcha off the Churchgate station in south Mumbai called to protest against the Elphinstone Road-Parel railway foot-over bridge in which 23 persons lost their lives and 38 others were injured on 29 September.



Lashing out at Modi - whom he once admired, Thackeray said: "A few years ago, I visited Gujarat after being told by (for Tata Sons chairman) Ratan Tata when Modi was the Gujarat chief minister...what was presented to me was misleading...I am realising now."



Thackeray, the nephew of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray and cousin on Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, said that it is good that people have started speaking up against the policies of the present government.



"When Modi starts speaking, people switch off their TV (sets)....but when you switch on the radio, there is maan ki baat...people are fed up....how long till he is going to tell lies," he asked even as there was a thunderous applause.



He claimed that the anti-BJP slogan "vikas has gone mad" had been coined by dejected people within the BJP.



People had lot of expectations from Modi, however, he had failed to keep upto the expectations and aspirations of people. "He is speaking of demonetisation, GST, yoga, Make in India and so on...they are focussing on wrong this and instead concentrate on providing succour to people," he said. "The old videos of Modi are going viral....what you have then said on petroleum prices, economy is contrary to what the situation now," he said.



"When will the 'acche din' come? The entire nation including trusted you, they had faith in you, they voted for you.. You promised But people are feeling betrayed. Prime Minister Modi had promised that he would get back black money and Rs. 15 lakh will be deposited in every bank account. But (now) Amit Shah says it was just a 'iumla'," he said lambasting the government.



He also took on Modi on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project. "The project is for handful of Gujaratis of Mumbai and Ahmedabad," he said, pointing out that Suresh Prabhu was replaced as railway minister by Piyush Goyal as the former had opposed the bullet train project.







