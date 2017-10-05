Press Esc to close
Thursday 05 October 2017
Geelani's grandson busy preparing for Adnan Sami concert in Srinagar

Geelani's grandson busy preparing for Adnan Sami concert in Srinagar

Zulfikar Majid, DH News Service, Srinagar, Oct 5 2017, 15:43 IST
Syed Ali Geelani. PTI Photo

While pro-Pakistan Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Geelani often accuses New Delhi of “spreading waywardness in Kashmir through musical shows and Bollywood shootings”, his grandson is busy preparing for the upcoming Adnan Sami show scheduled for October 7 in Srinagar.

Sources said Anees-ul-Islam, who works as a research officer at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convection Complex (SKICC), a subsidiary of the state tourism department, has been working hard like most of the employees, to make the event a success.

Anees, who was last year during the Kashmir unrest, appointed at the SKICC in "blatant violation of rules", they said, is part of the “core team” which is making arrangements for the mega event scheduled to host around 3,000 guests.

Anees's father and Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Fantoosh was one among seven separatist leaders, who were arrested by the National Investigation Agnecy (NIA) in July in alleged terror fund probe.Sources said the state government recently cancelled holidays for all the employees working in departments associated with the preparations for the show. Anees is employee of one such agency, presently working in coordination with the office of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, they said.

The Pakistan-origin Bollywood singer Sami will perform a musical gala on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday to showcase that Kashmir Valley is a vibrant cultural place and should not be linked to just terror violence.

Sami is expected to sing his famous numbers like ‘Lift kara de’ and ‘Kabhi tohnazarmilao’ at the special concert being organised jointly by the Union Home Ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The concert is aimed at promoting tourism and Kashmiri culture amid heightened terror-related violence in the valley.

This is not for the first time that Geelani has landed in controversy due to his family's activities. Last year in October his grand daughter, a class 10th student of Delhi Public School in Srinagar then, appeared in internal exams at highly forfeited indoor stadium in the city at a time when her grand father had issued diktats to other students not to appear in exams.

There has been a lot of criticism against octogenarian Geelani from some quarters in Kashmir who say that his entire family, including children and grandchildren. enjoy government benefits. His elder son, Naeem, is a doctor and was earlier employed in government health services department.

Geelani’s younger son Nasim is a scientist at the SK university of Agricultural Sciences and Technology. Recently one of his grand daughter was awarded prestigious Legislative Fellowship Program in USA.

