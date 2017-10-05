What's missing from Forbes 2017 Rich List? Discussion on Income Inequality

Press Esc to close
Thursday 05 October 2017
News updated at 5:58 PM IST
  Congress politician, writer Bilat Paswan Vihangam dead      Las Vegas gunman stockpiled weapons over decades, planned attack      British author Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Literature Prize      'Patient' dying but PM says operation successful: AAP      New boss of India's SBI promises to tackle bad debt, seize opportunities      Vaghela seeks 25% quota for non-reserved classes      Govt considering Apple's demand for concession: DIPP Secy      Amit Shah skips Janaraksha Yatra phase      Govt working on fiscal incentives to boost industry: Prabhu      Rail ecosystem can create 10 lakh jobs in a yr: Goyal      Iraqi PM announces recapture of IS bastion Hawija      Sri Lanka suspend Gunathilaka from six matches      Vijayan slams Adityanath over his remarks on Kerala      Will ensure 70% reservation for SC/ST: Siddaramaiah      Hosts India set to make FIFA WC debut against USA tomorrow      We cannot be happy even after Gauri's killers are found: Kavitha Lankesh      Namma Metro staffer commits suicide, claiming mental harassment      SC tries to answer critique of being pro government      IAF capable of countering China: Dhanoa      SC to hear plea to restore ban on firecrackers in Delhi tomorrow      Radhe Maa takes SHO's chair, Delhi Police begins probe      Gujarat HC rejects Zakia Jafri's plea against clean chit to Modi      Shell companies crackdown: 4.5 lakh directors may face axe      Lalu appears before CBI for questioning in hotels-for-land scam      Trump ready for any steps if Pak doesn't mend its ways: Mattis      Akhilesh re-elected SP national president, says only SP can take on BJP      Sensex takes first hit in 5 days as fatigue catches up      Wind power tariff plunges to record low of Rs 2.64 per unit      Trump in Las Vegas: America truly a nation in mourning      'Crowd mistook phool gir gaya cry as pul gir gaya'      I am an elected CM, not a terrorist: Kejriwal in House      UGC asks to prepare students for situations like campus shooting, terror attacks      Karti moves Supreme Court in Aircel Maxis case      PM hits out at critics, defends demonetisation, promises ease in GST      VVIP choppers: European middleman held; ED seeks extradition      Drop in fuel price likely if states cut VAT      Punjab minister Sidhu doles out Lakhs from own pocket to help farmers      BJP diverting attention from Centre's performance: Yechury      PC's son tampered with proof'      Dawood Ibrahim shown as wanted accused      RBI should have cut interest rate to boost growth: India Inc      WATCH: Raj farmers bury themselves partially in pits against land acquisition      Centre objects to flouting of anti-tobacco rules by film streaming companies      Activists to take up metro accessibility, last mile connectivity      Trio takes chemistry Nobel for 'cool' method to study molecules      Stop wasting time, address issue of employment: Rahul to PM      India gives blessing to Oppo stores as focus turns to Apple      Defence, security important pillars of Indo-French strategic partnership: PM      Fiscal stimulus can stoke inflation, imperil eco stability:RBI      Nothing more heinous than crime on child by father: HC      Anti-vaccine sentiment thriving on Twitter: study      Case filed against Prakash Raj over his remarks on PM Modi      Seqrite report: UIDAI says no breach of database, repository      Ceasefire violations by Pak continue: Three army men injured in Poonch      Honeypreet remanded in 6-day police custody      Oil ministry seeks 5 pct cut in VAT from states on petrol, diesel      India to renegotiate LNG rate with US, Russia      What ban? Chinese in thrall to tennis 'goddess' Sharapova    
You are here: Home » Business » What's missing from Forbes 2017 Rich List? Discussion on Income Inequality

What's missing from Forbes 2017 Rich List? Discussion on Income Inequality

DH Web Desk, Bengaluru, Oct 5 2017, 16:27 IST
Overall in 2017, India added 101 Billionaires, ranking it 4th in the list of countries with most billionaires, after USA (565), China (319) and Germany (114). Representational Image. Photo credit: Reuters.

Overall in 2017, India added 101 Billionaires, ranking it 4th in the list of countries with most billionaires, after USA (565), China (319) and Germany (114). Representational Image. Photo credit: Reuters.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed critics of economic slowdown, on Thursday, Forbes India dropped its annual list of India’s 100 richest tycoons which showed that the combined wealth of the country's richest 100 Indian's rose more than a fourth to $479 billion.

“Despite India's economic slowdown, the country's 100 richest have collectively enjoyed a bumper year thanks to a buoyant stock market. While the Indian billionaire factory continued to churn out new names from diverse sectors, the price of entry rose to a record high. The top 100 club is getting more exclusive with each passing year,” said Naazneen Karmali, India Editor of Forbes Asia.

Although Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani retained his crown, the rankings, computed through stock prices and exchange rates as of September 15, included a few new entrants this year, such as airline tycoon Nusli Wadia (No. 25, $5.6 billion), Dinesh Nandwana (No. 88, $1.72 billion) of Vakrangee; Vijay Shekhar Sharma (No. 99, $1.47 billion) of Paytm; and Rana Kapoor (No. 100, $1.46 billion) of Yes Bank.



Overall in 2017, India added 101 Billionaires, ranking it 4th in the list of countries with most billionaires, after USA (565), China (319) and Germany (114).

“The aggregate wealth of the top 100 has risen 26% over last year, despite the struggle of some sectors like pharma. In fact, the entry point to the list is at its highest ever, at $1.46 billion, with several billionaires waiting in the wings. Clearly, India’s entrepreneurial energy is flourishing despite challenges,” said Sourav Majumdar, Editor, Forbes India.



Despite India's "flourishing entrepreneurial energy", several economists are pointing to the worrying trends of rising income inequality in India.

A recent paper titled from 'British Raj to Billionaire Raj' by Lucas Chancel, a professor at Science Po in Paris, and Thomas Piketty of the Paris-based Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales in fact suggested that when compared with other countries, India had the highest gap between the growth of the top 1% of the population by income and growth of the full population between 1980 and 2014.



Although the authors noted that the “unequal growth dynamics” in the same time period are also seen in China, US and France, “India’s dynamics are, however, striking: it is the country with the highest gap between the growth of the top 1% and growth of the full population."

Comparing income levels and income thresholds for different groups and corresponding adult population sizein2013-2014, the study also noted that the "Top 1% earners earn on average INR 3.1 million (22 times national average) versus INR 43 734 (0.3 times national average) for the bottom 50% and INR 86 841 (0.6 times national average) for the middle 40%."

While there has been some criticism on the estimates of the exact figures used in the study despite a warning on the limitations of available data sources by the authors, there is no denying, even by the critics, that the extent of concentration in wealth has been steadily increasing since the 1990s.

A 2016 study by economists Ishan Anand and Anjana Thampi, for instance, similarly demonstrates that in 2012, the top 1% in India accounted for nearly 28% of the country’s wealth, an increase of 11 percentage points since 1991.



On the other spectrum, the share of the bottom 40% of the country’s wealth, the study says, declined from 5 % to less than 4% over the same period.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hands over cheques to farmers...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

A view of the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, one of the venues for the upcoming...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

Women block a road and shout slogans during a protest against the alleged braid chopping...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

This image released by BBC Earth Films shows a scene from the...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Newly recruited Jail Warders participating at convocation parade at Motilal Nehru Stadium in...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a selfie with a dancer at the...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ready for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 at...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

Actress and Congress party leader Nagma during a programme organised as part of the...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A zookeeper shares an affectionate moment with the baby elephant 'Bhim' at Alipore Zoo in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

A huge boat carrying Buddha images is seen at the lake during the annual pagoda festival, in...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.