Trade body concerned over 'under implementation' of projects in UP

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow Oct 5 2017, 16:20 IST

Apex industry body, ASSOCHAM has expressed serious concern over rising ‘’under implementation rate’’ of developmental projects in Uttar Pradesh and suggested setting up a Special Monitoring Committee to ensure timely implementation of the projects.



“Even if 50 per cent projects get implemented, it will help UP generate around one lakh direct and 1.5 lakh indirect job opportunities,” noted said a recent ASSOCHAM study. ’



Releasing the report, ASSOCHAM’s national secretary general D.S.Rawat told reporters here on Thursday that as of FY17, 606 projects worth over Rs 6 lakh crore were under implementation in UP.



“Over the years, under implementation rate has increased sharply from its lowest level of 52.4 per cent in 2011-12 to 70.2 per cent in 2016-17…if we compare this with all-India average under implementation rate, the UP’s under implementation rate is much worse during most of the period except 2011-12,’’ Rawat said.



Projects with huge investments that are under different stages of implementation have been a major concern for policymakers across India as governments both at the centre and the states have been taking various initiatives to reduce such investment projects both in terms of numbers and values.



“The state government must ensure speedy implementation of projects by addressing environmental, land acquisition and other related issues proactively to balance the interests of all stakeholders,” he added.



While the state’s economic contribution declined from 8.3 per cent in FY12 to 7.9 per cent in FY15, it recorded a stable economic growth till FY17. Besides, while the state’s economic growth remained behind that of all-India economic growth during FY12-FY16, it surpassed India’s economic growth in FY17.



''Ensuring effective power supply and luring more private players to invest in electricity sector; adopting a cluster-based development approach; promoting job creating industries like food processing, tourism, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and improving co-ordination among government departments are certain key suggestions given by ASSOCHAM to the state government to enable UP emerge as a front-runner state across India,'' he said.

