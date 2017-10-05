Rahul sweats to keep fort intact

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow Oct 5 2017, 16:52 IST

Apparently aware of arch rival BJP's efforts to make a dent into his home turf, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has been criss-crossing his Parliamentary constituency of Amethi meeting people and assuring to take up their issues during his ongoing visit.



Rahul, whose visit to Amethi comes barely a few days before the visit by union ministers Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari and BJP national president Amit Shah, not only took up the issues concerning the farmers but also held a series of meetings with local party workers to keep their morale high.



The Congress vice-president also chose to come out of the security cordon and meet the people during his visits to the villages in Amethi constituency.



He held a 'chaupal' (meeting) of farmers at Kathaura on Wednesday and assured them that he would raise their demands, which included payment of adequate compensation for acquisition of their lands for a highway project, in the Lok Sabha. ''I shall fight your battle both in and out of the house,'' he said.



Rahul also visited a Durga Puja 'pandal' at Jamo in the constituency and paid obeisance there.



On Thursday the Congress leader met a cross section of the people at Munshiganj Guest House and accepted petitions from them.



A large number of local party workers also met Rahul at the guest house. The Congress vice-president discussed ways and means to strengthen the party at the grass root level in the constituency.



BJP sources said that a slew of developmental projects would be announced during Shah's visit. The new projects included the inauguration of three ITIs, FM Radio Station, a Sainik School and some other road projects. Shah is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Amethi.



Amethi had witnessed a bitter electoral battle between Rahul and Smriti Irani in 2014 LS polls. Though Rahul emerged victorious, his victory margin was reduced substantially.



