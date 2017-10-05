6-yr-old girl raped in school washroom, sweeper nabbed: Cops

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 5 2017, 18:29 IST

Following the Shahdara rape incident, Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik had instructed all district Deputy Commissioners of Police to ensure that schools in their areas have adequate security measures in place.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a washroom of a private school in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar by a member of the housekeeping staff, the police said today.



The incident was reported yesterday and the 22-year-old accused, a sweeper, has been arrested, police said.

The minor girl had gone to the washroom and sought help, but instead of a woman staff a male staffer came and allegedly sexually assaulted her, the police said.



After she reached home, she narrated her ordeal to her parents who informed the school and subsequently, the police were informed.



A case was registered and the accused, a resident of Dakshinpuri here, was arrested.

Last month, a seven-year-old boy was found with his throat slit and lying in a pool of blood in a washroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram. He was allegedly killed by a bus conductor who also tried to sexually abuse the minor, the police had said.



Also last month, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon inside the premises of a private school in Shahdara here. The accused was arrested the same day.



