Class-I girl student molested in a private school in Delhi

Prakash Kumar, New Delhi, DH News Service Oct 5 2017, 20:29 IST

After recent Ryan School horror, a class-I girl student was ‘molested’ inside the toilet of a private school in south Delhi.



Police arrested a housekeeping staff of the school in connection with the crime. The school had employed the accused, identified as Rakesh, just three months ago.



The accused molested the victim going inside the toilet as she was alone and no other staff was around, according to police. The incident, which took place on Wednesday afternoon, came to light only after the girl went back to her home and told her mother about it.



Name of the school and the victim has been withheld to protect her identity.



The incident brings the concerns over the safety of children in schools back in focus as it comes close on the heels of the murder of a seven-year old boy at Ryan International School in Gurugram last month.



In wake of the murder of the Ryan school boy, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a host of instructions to its schools on safety of students, asking the principals to get a “security and safety audit” of their school premises and all employees done from local police stations within two months.



In a circular issued on September 13, it also clearly said that onus for safety and security of children in school campus “shall solely lie upon the school authorities,” threatening for action against those failing to implement its safety guidelines.



It was not immediately known if the school had got police verification of Rakesh and followed other directives of the CBSE on students safety.



The board recently set up a committee to formulate a detailed guidelines on students safety in schools, amid growing demands for a concrete action to check crime against children in school campuses.

